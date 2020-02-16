Why are people putting mushroom in their coffee?

While we doubt mushrooms will reverse major diseases or drastically improve your quality of life overnight, a balanced and nutrient-rich diet can only help you. Mushroom powder is a convenient way for busy people to add key micronutrients to their diets without too much effort; meaning if you prioritize your well-being but don't always have time to prepare thoughtful, healthy, home-cooked meals, it might be a good idea to add a mushroom superfood supplement to your diet.