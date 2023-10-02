What is a leaf vacuum?

Every suburbanite is familiar with the leaf-blower gangs that periodically disturb the peace and scatter grass cuttings around the neighborhood. Another solution for a quick yard cleanup is the leaf vacuum. Most leaf blowers include the option to work as leaf vacuums. Some models can quickly switch modes, while some require more adjustment. From just the name, you can guess the major difference between blowers and vacuums, but there are other important differences worth noting.

What can a leaf vacuum do for me?

Most leaf blowers offer the possibility to reverse the flow of air and create a vacuum, which then pulls leaves and cuttings into the machine and deposits them in a storage bag. This function becomes especially useful when cleaning debris from patios and driveways, as the vacuum can quickly remove debris in a single pass over hard surfaces.

You can use a leaf vacuum on the lawn itself, but it's best for smaller areas. If you have a large lawn, you can save time by sweeping cuttings into a pile first and then using your vacuum on the pile. The narrow tube attachments on leaf vacuums excel at removing debris from places that are hard to reach, such as tight corners and around fences.

Which is better for your task: gas or electric power?

The biggest decision to make when buying a leaf vacuum is what kind of power source you want to rely on. Both electric and gas-powered vacuums have advantages and disadvantages to consider before making a purchase.

Generally speaking, gas-powered models are the best choice for larger yards, as they have more power and tend to run for much longer than electric options. Gas-powered vacuums can also pick up nuts and oddly shaped leaves and pine needles. These vacuums usually have a two-stroke engine, but some newer models offer a cleaner four-stroke option.

An electric leaf vacuum is a great choice for smaller yards and light duty. They don't have the same suction force as their gas relatives, but they tend to be lighter and therefore can be more comfortable to use. The chief limitation of electric leaf vacuums is that the batteries drain quickly.

Mulch vs. no mulch

All leaf vacuums do some shredding of ingested materials to save space in the collection bag, but many models take this concept further and offer a mulching function. These leaf vacuums shred plant materials into finer bits, which you can then use to improve the health of your lawn by making a mulch pile. As the shredded clippings in the pile decay, their nutrients feed your lawn and make it the envy of your neighbors.

Types of leaf vacuums

For small jobs, a handheld electric model may well be enough, though you must sacrifice power for convenience. These smaller models sometimes have the collection bag designed to hang over a shoulder. The most common choice is a backpack leaf blower that puts most of the weight of the machine on your back and keeps your arms free. These leaf vacuums usually have larger collection bags as well. For truly massive lawns, walk-behind vacuums are the best choice, as they are the most powerful and can have a larger collection capacity.

Best leaf vacuums

[ Husqvarna Handheld Leaf Blower/Vacuum ]

This model can handle big jobs with ease. It has a mulching feature, and it's designed to start reliably and quickly.

[ GreenWorks Brushless Cordless Blower/Vacuum ]

This model from Greenworks is a lightweight option that runs on a rechargeable battery. Switch easily between vacuum and blowing modes without tools.

[ BLACK+DECKER Handheld Vacuum ]

This is a compact, bagless model that runs on gas. This leaf vacuum is engineered to be 50% quieter than similar vacuums.

[ Worx Leaf Blower, Mulcher, Vacuum with Metal Impeller ]

This model blows, vacuums and mulches. You can conveniently change its mode of operation with a single twist of a knob.

[ Sun Joe 3-in-1 Electric Blower/Vacuum/Mulcher ]

This Sun Joe corded electric model has an aluminum alloy impeller that makes a lovely mulch. This leaf vacuum offers six fan speeds for maximum versatility.

KIMO Cordless Leaf Blower

The Kimo is a good choice for an all-around tool and weighs only 4.4 pounds. This small model can also be used as a handheld vacuum around the house.

