What do you need for a spring garden?

Tools for spring gardening
In many parts of the world, spring seems to come out of nowhere. One day it’s snowy and gray, and the next, buds are popping, and leaves are a bright, neon green. You may be looking out your kitchen or bedroom window wondering how to make your yard reflect the loveliness of the season.
Creating a spring garden is all about preparation and execution. You must get your yard ready long before the first warm days of the season in order to have a garden ready for spring. You also need to do some groundwork, irrigation prep and buy some annual plants to create a haven that blooms every year.
Read on to learn how to create a beautiful, flourishing spring garden.
Seasons
Pay close attention to your local climate. In some parts of the world, spring seems to come and go — a 70-degree day could be followed by a cold snap with freezing temperatures and icy rain or snow. If you plant all your spring flowers only to have them die in a frost, that’s a waste and a shame. Make sure you know when spring is here to stay.
Preparations
Before the groundhog tells you when spring is coming, it’s best to be prepared. There are a lot of tasks to complete to prepare your yard properly for springtime if you want to have a blooming garden.
Flowers
Many spring flowers, like daffodils and tulips, come from bulbs. Before spring, order bulbs and plant them by hand or with a bulb planter. Keep an eye out for squirrels, dogs or other clever creatures that may unearth your bulbs before they're ready. If you're planning to grow flowers from seeds, you can order them ahead of time, as well. Store potted perennials in a greenhouse until it's warm enough for them to come outside. You can start growing some seeds like begonias and geraniums in January and February so that they're ready for spring.
Growing food
When preparing your fruit or vegetable garden, follow the same prep steps you would for flowers. Keep in mind that, if you’re growing fruit, vegetables or herbs from seeds, you’ll need to start planting earlier. Research which foods are ready to harvest first and what you should plant, and when. In some parts of the world, berries come in late spring, so you’ll need to be ready for them early.
Groundwork
Spring plants grow best with bare soil so they can reach the sun more efficiently. To get your soil ready, you can prepare the ground with a hoe. Blow or rake leaves, branches and needles up and make space for your flower beds. Put together raised beds, or get some planters or window boxes ready. Mow the lawn and tidy up the areas where you'll grow flower beds or borders. Add debris to a composter so you can use it to fertilize later.
Pests
Check out your perennials and remove slugs, snails, aphids or other pests. You may want to use chemical pesticides or alternatives such as solar pesticides. Bugs that don't belong can wreak havoc come springtime, so it's best to stay on top of it early. As the season progresses, keep bee-friendly flowers and plants in your yard to promote pollination. Deer, wild rabbits and other animals that can get into your yard can destroy your hard work, so consider adding fencing or other deterrents.
Irrigation
If you don't have a permanent system in place, consider setting up a drip irrigation system to get your plants watered equally. This is a great idea for beds and big planters, as well as large garden spaces. Or set up sprinklers with your hose to water as needed. Start to collect rainwater in barrels to use in your garden during dry season. Since it's how they get water in the wild, many plants prefer rainwater to tap because of its chemical composition.
Planting
Tools
Once your land is ready for gardening, get your tools in order. If you don't have a set already, you'll need basic garden tools and a good shovel. A gardening cart will save your back if you're doing a lot of hauling and planting. You need to organize your garden tools so they stay in place and in good working order. Finally, keep your hands clean and unscratched with gardening gloves thick enough to withstand rose thorns.
Picking plants
Once you’ve prepped your bulbs and seeds, you can head to your local nursery or garden center and get some spring plants. A mix of annuals, which die every year, and perennials, which come back to bloom year after year, will create good variety in your garden. Many flowers and trees create gorgeous, colorful blooms in the springtime, but make sure to research online, read books about gardening or speak to a local garden expert about what plants will do best in your climate.
Colors
The colors of springtime can be muted pastels or bright and vibrant. Choose your plants based on what palette you’d like to look at on those first sunny days of springtime. Keep in mind which trees bloom with flowers in your yard and which will have bright green leaves. Many gardeners like to go for a lighter look in early spring, opting for pastel-colored tulips to pair with yellow daffodils and blossoming trees. As the season gets warmer, so do the colors, with darker hues from roses and peonies popping out later in the year, creating a deeper, more jewel-toned palette. Other gardeners opt for a monochromatic look, trying to curate all pink, purple or yellow gardens or sections. Whatever you choose, let it bring you joy and help you express your gardening artistry.
Sun exposure
Keep in mind that, even in one city with the same weather, yards vary greatly. Keep a close eye on how much sun your yard gets in the spring. Some yards get full, bright sun and some yards have more shade. Choosing plants that do well with your yard’s particular sun exposure is vital to having a healthy, beautiful spring garden. Also, keep the sun’s direction and time of day in mind. Some plants do better facing different directions because of the sunlight at different times of day.
Phases
Spring can come in phases, depending on your geographical location and climate. In some regions, gardeners divide spring planting into early, mid and late sections. They prepare to have a variety of blooms that look their best during each phase. The heartiest early bloomers come first since they’re likely to withstand the cold, erratic weather in early spring. Delicate bulbs and annual flowers often bloom in mid-spring. Finally, annuals and perennials that stay fragrant and lively through the summer bloom last.
Laura Wheatman Hill is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
