How to edge a lawn

These two lawn care activities are fairly similar to edging, and certain edgers adjust to allow these functions to be performed for more versatility. Some edgers may allow for a deeper dig, known as trenching, which is useful for homeowners who need to bury cables or simply want a more pronounced boundary in certain areas, such as along a flowerbed. Other edgers, particularly those with nylon spools, double as trimmers, where the head can be adjusted from a vertical to a horizontal cut in order to keep back weeds and grass.