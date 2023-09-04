Cleaning up leaves is probably far from your favorite chore, but with the right tools, you can speed up the process and gather your leaves for disposal or composting.

There are three steps to fall cleanup: removing leaves from your yard, gathering them in bins or bags and disposing of them. Tools to make the job faster include adjustable rakes, mower attachments and leaf vacuums. To collect everything, you'll need garden waste bags and a leaf chute or other collection system. Or, if you're making compost, a leaf mulcher can shred leaves into bits that will decompose faster.

Removing yard waste

There are a few ways to remove leaves and other debris from your yard that range from simple tools to powerful appliances.

Rakes are a classic choice if you don’t mind a bit of exercise, and they allow you to reach every part of your yard.

Leaf blowers and leaf vacuums are low effort by comparison. A leaf blower acts more like a motorized rake, quickly gathering leaves into piles to be collected. A vacuum instead sucks leaves into a bag, eliminating the need to collect the leaves later.

Leaf bagging attachments for a riding lawn mower take care of a few tasks at once, not only mowing while cleaning up leaves but also mulching and bagging the leaves. Leaf sweepers can attach to mowers and tractors to scoop up leaves as you drive.

Collecting and disposing of leaves

If you use a rake or leaf blower, you’ll have to collect your leaves in bags or move them to a compost pile or bin.

Leaf bags are either disposable or reusable. Reusable bags are generally for transporting your leaves to your burn pile or compost bin, while disposable bags are for putting your yard waste at the curb.

You can either burn your leaves (if it's safe to do so) or compost them in a pile or bin. Leaves can provide excellent nutrients for your garden — this also benefits the environment, as leaves taken to the landfill are not returned to the environment and simply create more waste.

FAQ

Q. How often should I clean up fallen leaves? A. This depends on how many deciduous trees your yard has and how dense your leaf cover is. In most cases, you can wait around a week or until 50% of your yard is covered before you rake.

Q. Is it harmful to allow leaves to cover your lawn through the winter? A. As long as your lawn is only partially covered, the leaves won't do any damage and will actually add nutrients to the soil that your grass will feed on in the spring. If you have significant leaf coverage, you should collect the leaves before the first snowfall.

Best products to help make lawn maintenance easier

Tabor Tools Telescopic Metal Rake

An adjustable rake is a useful tool for getting leaves out of all parts of your yard, and this one has a telescopic handle, making it compact for easy storage.

[ Amazing Rake Leaf Rake ]

For those with back pain, this claw-like tool lets you scoop leaves into a bag or wheelbarrow without bending over. It can also be used as a rake.

[ Worx 13-Amp Electric Leaf Mulcher ]

This powerful electric leaf mulcher reduces leaves at an 11-1 ratio, saving space or prepping your leaves for composting. This tool is useful for those with large lawns or lots of trees.

[ Toro UltraPlus Leaf Blower Vacuum ]

Whether you prefer to blow leaves out of the way or suck them into a bag, this leaf blower is a good choice with its two-in-one design and accessories, including a shredding ring and a few blower tips for cleaning up leaves in tough spots.

[ Agri-Fab Tow Lawn Sweeper ]

This lawn sweeper has a universal hitch that connects to most tractors and mowers and gathers leaves with its 42-inch brushes. The 4.5-1 gear ratio rapidly rotates the brushes as you drive, pulling leaves, twigs and grass clippings into the 12 cubic foot hopper.

[ GardenMate Reusable Garden Waste Bags ]

These reusable polypropylene bags, which come in a pack of three, allow you to easily drag collected leaves to your compost pile or burn pile.

[ Luster Leaf A650 Leaf and Lawn Chute ]

If you use paper waste bags to collect your lawn waste, this leaf chute is a tool that can make the bagging process faster by holding the bag open and providing a wide chute to collect leaves.

[ Vivosun Outdoor Tumbling Composter ]

Two compartments allow you to sort your compost in this rugged plastic bin. The bin spins easily and stands on sturdy steel legs.

