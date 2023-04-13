New season, new tools: Everything you need to work in the garden this spring

Beautiful flowers and hearty vegetables aren't the only benefits of gardening. The activity also serves as a source of exercise and stress relief for those who enjoy it. (BestReviews)

Must-haves to grow a thriving garden

Spring is officially here, which means it’s time to get your garden ready for the upcoming planting season. This time of year, many home gardeners begin to dream about lush, green plants and gorgeous blooms. However, it’s essential to prepare your garden in order for it to nurture seeds and seedlings so they grow into vibrant plants that will be the envy of your neighbors. When you follow key steps outlined below, they’ll be asking you for gardening tips once they see your garden bloom this year.

Gather garden tools

Gardening requires a variety of tools that you'll need throughout the season. If you are already an avid gardener, take inventory of your tools to determine if any are in need of replacement. If you are a beginning gardener, key tools to have in your collection include a gardening rake, hoe, a spade, trowel, shovel, pruning shears and loppers. A garden tool organizer will come in handy for keeping them organized and ready to use.

Advertisement

For raised garden beds or small gardens, a hand tool set that comes with smaller versions of these tools will do. However, if you have a large garden, a garden tiller will make quick work of preparing the soil for planting.

Clean up your garden area

Before you plant this year's garden, chances are there are remnants from the previous growing season that need to be cleaned up before you can begin. Start by raking and removing leaves, old mulch, and dead plants. Pulling weeds that have already started to grow will help keep them under control when you plant.

Advertisement

Early spring is also a good time to prune some types of shrubs, evergreens, and trees. However, keep in mind that not all types of plants should be trimmed in the spring. The United States Department of Agriculture is a good source for determining if the plants in your garden should be pruned in the spring.

Make needed repairs

After a long winter, items in and around your garden may be in disrepair. Now is a good time to remove broken stepping stones, repair broken fences and garden beds, and replace a leaking garden hose with a new one or a smart irrigation system.

Prepare the soil

Before you plant, it's a good idea to test the soil. Kits and meters are available that check pH values, moisture, sunlight levels and more, which will guide you in choosing your plants and caring for them throughout the season.

You'll also need to work the soil in preparation for planting. Loosening it up with a hoe, shovel, or garden tiller will help delicate roots develop and thrive. Next, adding compost or appropriate fertilizer will nourish your young plants.

Plant the seeds

Once your garden is cleared of debris and the soil is prepped, it's time to plant. Some gardeners prefer to plant vegetable and flower seeds, while others like to start with established seedlings. While it's a matter of preference, it's important to make sure the risk of frost has passed in your region before you plant.

Best spring garden items

[ Professional EZ Travel Collection Adjustable Telescopic Folding Rake ]

It's easy to reach all areas of your garden with this versatile rake thanks to its telescopic handle that adjusts from 32 to 62 inches. The rake head is also adjustable from 7 1/2 to almost 20 inches, making it a good choice for numerous early spring garden cleanup tasks.

Available at Amazon

[ Lifetime Plastic Raised Garden Bed ]

Whether you have limited outdoor space or simply want to add an additional garden to your property, a raised bed is a great option. This model offers a 4-foot by 4-foot gardening space and is made of durable plastic that's constructed to last for many planting seasons.

Advertisement

Available at Wayfair and Home Depot

[ DeWit Long Handle Diamond Hoe ]

A durable handle, sharp steel blade, and wide head make this garden hoe capable of breaking up soil and removing stubborn weeds. At 60 inches in length, the reach is suitable for large gardens with rows of plants.

Available at Amazon and Home Depot

[ StoreYourBoard Tool Storage Rack ]

Because this rack can be mounted on a wall, it will keep your small and larger garden tools well organized without taking up a lot of valuable space in your garage or garden shed. It boasts a rugged build that will hold multiple tools with ease.

Available at Amazon

[ Fiskars Steel Bypass Pruning Shears ]

These pruning shears feature strong steel blades that resist rust and corrosion and stay sharp cut after cut. They are built to last but come with an impressive lifetime warranty by the manufacturer should you ever have any issues.

Advertisement

Available at Amazon and Home Depot

[ Orbit B-hyve Smart 12-Zone Sprinkler Controller ]

You can keep your garden watered while saving water with the B-hyve sprinkler controller that pairs with Alexa. You can also control the system with your smartphone so you can always provide just the right amount of water even when you aren't at home.

Available at Amazon and Home Depot

[ Sonkir Soil pH Meter ]

You'll know exactly how to nurture your soil when you test it before you plant. Because it checks pH levels, sunlight exposure, and moisture amounts, this meter will guide you as you plant, water, and fertilize your garden.

Available at Amazon

[ Tazz 2-in-1 Front-Tine Tiller and Cultivator ]

This powerful tiller is made to break up soil in minutes, which will simplify your planting tasks. It works as a tiller and cultivator, so it's like having two tools in one.

Advertisement

Available at Amazon

[ Osmocote Flower and Vegetable Smart Release Plant Food ]

Formulated for flower and vegetable plants, this plant food only needs to be applied every four months to achieve strong plants and robust blooms. It provides essential nutrients without burning plants.

Available at Home Depot

[ Open Seed Vault Survival Garden Heirloom Vegetable Seeds ]

If you want to plant an impressive vegetable garden, you'll need a variety of seeds. This seed collection includes 32 varieties that are non-GMO and praised for their high germination rate. A growing and seed-saving guide is included.

Available at Amazon

Other top products

If you need a classic garden hose, the Flexzilla is a well-made model that rarely kinks and coils nicely when it's not in use.

Nature Jim's Sprout Salad Mix organic and non-GMO seeds will produce leafy greens that are perfect for salad lovers.

You can simplify the task of watering pots and hanging baskets with a drip irrigation system like this top-selling model by Raindrip.

Magid Extra-Long Garden Gloves resist punctures and tears while providing elbow-length protection.

With 15 types of seeds, the Home Grown Culinary Herb Seed collection will produce many popular fresh herbs that you can use in your favorite recipes.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews. Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals. Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Advertisement

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.