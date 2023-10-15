Just because you have a small kitchen doesn’t mean you can’t have great-tasting coffee. Large coffee makers with plenty of functions and brewing methods are great, but they shouldn’t take up half the countertop when space is limited.

That's where a compact coffee maker comes in handy. Generally only a few inches wide and a couple more inches high, it's the perfect kitchen accessory if you want to start your day with a hot beverage.

Advertisement

Cuisinart has a reputation for making high-quality appliances, including various compact coffee makers. So, whether you prefer a single-serving brewer or a 12-cup machine, there's a maker that will fit your wallet and your kitchen counter.

What to look for in a compact Cuisinart coffee maker

Whole coffee beans

Where space is a luxury, smaller appliances are the best option, but it’s even better if you can combine several devices into one appliance. If you prefer to brew your coffee from whole beans, look for a compact coffee maker with a built-in grinder.

Advertisement

You can keep the beans in a cupboard and only grind the amount you need. This saves more space, as you don’t need to buy a separate grinder. It also ensures that the ground coffee is at its freshest every time.

Brew strength

Most Americans wake up to a fresh pot of coffee, but it shouldn’t make your hair stand on end for two hours afterward.

A coffee maker with strength control is a smart choice for the perfect balance between flavor and caffeine. This lets you set the strength of the brew so it’s not too bitter or too weak, which is also important when brewing espresso.

Single-serving vs. multi-cup

There often isn’t much size difference between single-serving brewers and a multi-cup coffee machine — but there is a big difference in how they make coffee. As the name implies, a single-serving machine makes one cup of coffee at a time. This is either through ground beans or coffee pods. It also doesn’t have to be coffee, as some machines can make hot chocolate or other beverages.

A multi-cup maker comes in different sizes and can brew a single pot large enough for many people. The most popular choices can make 8, 10 or 12 cups in a few minutes and use ground beans to filter the hot water. You can also use a multi-cup maker for yourself, as the end product is kept warm on a built-in hot plate.

Best compact Cuisinart coffee makers

[ Cuisinart SS-5P1 Compact Single-Serve Coffee Brewer ]

This brewer is an excellent choice if you want a wide selection of coffee quickly. The maker is compatible with K-Cups and all other brands of coffee pods. The single-serving brewer has a removable drip tray and a built-in water filter. It can brew 6-, 8- or 10-ounce coffees.

[ Cuisinart DCC-3400P1 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker ]

This 12-cup coffee maker is only 14 inches high and 9 inches wide, taking up less space than other brewers. It has a strength control button for regular or bold flavors and an automatic on-off switch. Additionally, it can be programmed to brew one to four cups in a 24-hour cycle.

[ Cuisinart 4-Cup with Stainless Steel Carafe Coffee Maker ]

Compact enough to brew up to four cups, this coffee maker has a drip-free pour spout, a knuckle guard so you don’t burn your fingers and a solid carafe lid. It features Cuisinart’s “Brew Pause” feature that lets you pour a cup before the four-cup cycle is complete. There’s also a 30-minute automatic off function.

Advertisement

[ Cuisinart DGB-2 Conical Burr Grind & Brew Single-Serve Coffee Maker ]

This elegant machine brews coffee as perfectly as its design. On the front, you’re greeted with a clear bean holder, giving it a professional barista aesthetic. The single-serving brewer can produce 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cups and is compatible with Keurig K-Cup pods. It has a 48-ounce removable water reservoir and an automatic conical burr mill.

[ Cuisinart DGB-450 Automatic Grind & Brew 10-Cup Coffee Maker ]

Grinding your own beans is no problem for this 10-cup coffee maker. It has a blade grinder that grinds whole beans right before brewing. It has a 24-hour programmable setting and can brew one to four cups at a time.

[ Cuisinart DCC-1500 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker ]

This truly compact brewer measures only 9.1 inches high and has a 12-cup glass carafe. It includes Cuisinart’s “Brew Pause” function, so you can pour a cup before the cycle is complete. It turns off automatically after two hours and alerts you when it needs to be cleaned.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Advertisement

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.