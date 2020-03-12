The best vegan cookbook

Of course, all vegan cookbooks are already free from recipes that include dairy, eggs, meat, and honey, but some vegan cookbooks adhere to other dietary restrictions, too. For instance, you can buy gluten-free vegan cookbooks or whole food plant-based (WFPB) vegan cookbooks, which only feature recipes centered around whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and legumes. Veganism is primarily an ethical dietary choice; further dietary restrictions aren't necessary (except in the case of allergies or other health conditions) and can even lead to unhealthy eating patterns, so we'd urge you to consider whether you truly need any further restrictions to your diet.