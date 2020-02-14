The stove is quite possibly the most useful appliance in your kitchen. Unfortunately, the stove can also be one of the most dangerous kitchen appliances for young children. Since they're large, round, and movable, the knobs on your stove are tempting for little ones to play with. Children can unwittingly fill the house with dangerous fumes or burn themselves on a hot stovetop if they're able to turn the knobs. That's why stove knob covers are an important safety accessory for anyone with children; they cover stove knobs and make them difficult for children to turn on or off.