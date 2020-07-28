The best silicone stretch lid of 2020

If you've ever stored food in your refrigerator, you know that the smells -- while they might be enticing -- are best kept inside the bowl or container. Silicone stretch lids offer a nearly air-tight seal, which means food aromas won't seep into the refrigerator. Best of all, when it's time to clean up, these lids are usually dishwasher-safe and don't hold onto odors the way plastic containers do.