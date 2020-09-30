The best meat thermometer of 2020

There are several different types of meat thermometers to choose from. Classic dial thermometers stay in the meat as it cooks. They're affordable and user-friendly, but you usually can't read them without taking the meat out of the oven. Instant-read dial thermometers are similar, but they don't sit in the meat as it cooks. Instead, they take a minute or two to provide a reading once you insert the thermometer in the meat after it's out of the oven. You may get an incorrect reading if you don't insert an instant-read thermometer properly, though.