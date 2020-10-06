The best meat slicer of 2020

The main difference between an entry-level meat slicer and a professional-grade model is usually its power. Meat-slicer power is measured in wattage, which determines how powerful it is and how long it can run without stopping. If you typically use the slicer for less than an hour at a time, you don't need too much power. If you want a pro-grade model, though, look for a slicer with 200 watts or more.