The best flavored water

One of the main benefits of water is that it doesn't contain any calories, so you can sip it all day without putting on weight. If you're opting for flavored water over soda, juice, or other sweetened beverages, it's usually because you want to stay hydrated without adding calories to your daily intake. Some flavored waters are calorie-free, but others contain fruit juice, which adds some calories. Always read the nutrition label for any flavored water you're considering to make sure you're comfortable with the number of calories per serving.