The best electric kettle of 2020

A. You don't need to wash the inside of an electric kettle since you only ever put water in it, plus it sanitizes itself when it boils. You may, however, want to remove limescale buildup on occasion. You can do this by filling the kettle with a solution of equal parts water and white vinegar and leaving it to soak overnight before wiping the interior to remove it (the limescale will come off easily after being soaked), and rinsing thoroughly to remove the vinegar flavor. You can also buy commercial descaling products.