The best bread maker of 2020

All decent bread makers should feature at least a handful of preset programs for different types of bread, such as white, whole grain, and gluten-free. You should also get to choose between light, medium, and dark crust colors, according to your preference. It's nice to have the option to knead and prove dough without baking it, plus the ability to add mix-ins, like seeds or dried fruit, after the first rise. Bread makers are designed to make your life simpler, so they should be easy to use, with clearly marked programs and buttons for things like crust color.