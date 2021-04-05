Manual espresso machine vs. semi-automatic

Comparing manual espresso machines to semi-automatic
A home espresso machine is a great way to make café-quality coffee drinks at home and cut the costs of visiting the coffee shop. An espresso machine uses pressurized hot water that’s forced through a tamped “puck” of finely ground coffee beans, which extracts the espresso.
Manual machines require human power to achieve this, while semi-automatic machines use electric-powered boilers and pumps to get the same result. Both manual and semi-automatic espresso machines can produce a high-quality, delicious shot of espresso with the right technique.
Your choice essentially depends on how much control you want over the product. Manual machines offer you the most control, while semi-automatic machines offer more convenience. Keep reading to learn the distinct differences between these two options, plus our top picks for each model.
What is a manual espresso machine?
Also known as a “piston” or “lever” machine, a manual espresso machine is the original appliance used to brew a shot of espresso. Every part of the brewing process is done manually, from grinding, measuring and tamping the beans to heating the water and physically generating pressure by pumping a piston or lever by hand. These are very simple and straightforward machines capable of pulling a quality shot of espresso, but they require serious precision and practice, as well as physical labor, to get it right.
Traditional Italian-made machines are made with “spring pistons” that help you control the pressure and usually require electricity, while some newer models are 100% human-powered and don’t require electricity at all. These machines are more affordable but require more precision to use properly.
Manual espresso machine pros
- Complete control. Because everything is done manually, it gives you complete control over every moving part of the brewing process, allowing you to make customized quality decisions in terms of grind, heat and pressure.
- Top-quality espresso shots. The precise process of a manual machine produces particularly flavorful and distinct espresso when executed well.
- Classic aesthetic and design. These machines are classic and beautiful and add an interesting aesthetic to your countertop.
Manual espresso machine cons
- Can be physically exhausting to use. Generating pressure by hand is hard work and requires a significant amount of strength.
- Difficult to assemble and clean. These machines have a lot of small parts that need to be assembled, disassembled and thoroughly cleaned with each use, which might feel labor-intensive and inconvenient for some.
- Requires intense precision and focus. Making espresso manually takes practice and requires precise measurements and attention, so it's not a great option for a casual coffee drinker or novice.
- Requires additional accessories. You'll need to purchase separate accessories such as a kettle and coffee grinder that don't come with the machine.
Best manual espresso machines
Elektra MicroCasa a Leva Espresso Machine: available at Amazon This machine combines antique elegance with high-quality, modern performance. A chrome and brass finish with wooden handles gives it a stunning aesthetic, and modern features such as temperature and pressure gauges make it relatively easy to use. It also comes with a steaming wand and a built-in heat exchanger that lets you brew and steam at the same time. However, its quality comes with a price: this is one of the most expensive manual machines on the market.
La Pavoni EPC-8 Europiccola 8-Cup Lever Espresso Machine: available at Amazon This is a basic but extremely sturdy machine with the same design and functionality as their original model from the 1950s. While it lacks some of the bells and whistles of other models, it's known for durability and will last a lifetime with good care. It also heats more quickly than some other models, meaning less wait time for your morning brew.
Flair Classic Manual Espresso Maker: available at Amazon This is a fully manual machine that operates without electricity, making it an eco-friendly, travel friendly and easier-to-use option than some heftier Italian machines. It has a sleek design that's relatively easy to disassemble. Plus, it's one of the lowest-priced models on the market.
What is a semi-automatic espresso machine?
Semi-automatic espresso machines use an electric-powered boiler and pump to automatically heat water and generate pressure, which takes the physical labor out of pulling shots. However, this machine still gives you control over other parts of the process, such as the grind and the length of extraction, unlike fully automatic espresso machines. Controlling the extraction and grind helps you make adjustments as needed to influence the flavor and texture of the brew.
Some semi-automatic machines come with built-in coffee grinders, but most do not. Many semi-automatic machines also come with a steaming wand to craft coffee drinks like lattes and cappuccinos.
Semi-automatic espresso machine pros
- A good balance of convenience and control. The automatic features take much of the guesswork and precision out of the brewing process, while still giving you control over important features like the grind and extraction.
- Less physical labor. The fully electric boiler and pump streamline the process and don't require the physical work of pressurizing by hand. Electric-powered pressure also means more consistency in some cases.
- Easier to clean with daily use. These machines tend to have less parts to assemble and clean than a manual machine. However, they do require a more intense cleaning process every few months.
- Less expensive. These machines deliver quality and convenience at a lower cost than many of the traditional Italian-made manual machines. However, they're significantly more expensive than some fully manual models.
Semi-automatic espresso machine cons
- Still requires some focus and attention. Unlike fully automatic machines, semi-automatic machines still require you to pay attention to some precise measurements and details to pull a perfect shot.
- Less durable. Electric-powered pumps and pressure gauges mean these machines tend to require more maintenance and break more easily than manual models.
Best semi-automatic espresso machines
Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine: available at Amazon and Bed Bath & BeyondThis is a professional-quality machine that produces consistently rich and flavorful espresso with the convenience of a built-in bean grinder and a sleek, attractive design. Adjustable grind and temperature gauges give you a good amount of control over the process, and it's easy and enjoyable to use. However, this machine is pricier than other models and takes up more counter space.
Gaggia RI9380/46 Classic Pro Espresso Machine: available at Amazon This Italian-made machine is largely considered the best entry-level model on the market. A rapid heat boiler means it's ready to brew in about five minutes and the commercial-grade steaming wand produces velvety steamed milk with ease. Rocket switches for power, brew and steam make the machine intuitive to use, even for amateurs.
De'Longhi 15-Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker: available at Best Buy This cost-effective machine produces surprisingly delicious espresso for its price point. While it lacks the bells and whistles of more expensive models, it's a great option for casual coffee drinkers and beginners looking for a simple and straightforward user experience. Dual temperature control means you don't have wait between pulling espresso shots and steaming milk.
Should you get a manual or a semi-automatic espresso machine?
Manual and semi-automatic espresso machines are both capable of producing high-quality shots of espresso, but we think the semi-automatic machine is the clear winner here. Semi-automatic machines have a perfect balance of control and convenience that gives you flexibility while taking much of the guesswork — and the physical labor — out of the process.
Katy Severson is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
