How to make aloe vera juice

Homemade aloe vera juice
A succulent that grows in tropical, subtropical and arid environments, the aloe vera plant has been used for thousands of years to soothe sunburns and bug bites, to moisturize dry skin and treat cuts. Today, aloe vera is a common ingredient found in nutritious beverages, creams and ointments. It’s also a great dietary supplement because it contains key minerals and vitamins.
Many grocery stores carry fresh aloe vera leaves, which can be turned into gel or juice. Making aloe vera juice at home is the best way to avoid harmful additives and get the most health benefits.
What you’ll need to make aloe vera juice
It’s easy to make aloe vera juice at home. In fact, you probably already have most of the items that are needed in your kitchen. Before you get started, make sure you have the following:
- Aloe vera leaf
- Knife or vegetable peeler
- Quality blender
- Airtight storage container for the gel
- Cutting board
- Spoon
How to get the gel from an aloe vera leaf
The first step to making aloe vera juice is to retrieve the gel from inside the leaf. The entire process should take no more than 30 minutes (plus time for the leaf to dry).
Get a fresh aloe vera leaf
Start with a fresh aloe vera leaf. Make sure it’s thick with a smooth, unbroken exterior. Either buy an aloe vera leaf from a reputable seller or grow the plant in a bright area with lots of indirect sunlight. If growing it yourself, choose a mature, outer leaf and cut it from the base of the plant.
Clean and dry the leaf
Inside the aloe vera leaf is a clear, viscous gel that is used to treat minor cuts and sunburns, as well as other health-related purposes. However, the plant and resin are toxic and can irritate the skin, so it’s important to clean the leaf well.
Wash the leaf under cool water to clear it of dirt and resin. Then, stand it upright in a colander or bowl for 30-60 minutes, or until dry. This will also allow any yellow resin to drain from the exterior of the leaf. Rinse the leaf again, if necessary, to make sure the leaf is completely clean. If you don't want to wait for the leaf to dry, pat it dry with a clean, absorbent cloth or paper towel.
Cut open the leaf
Next, cut along the sides of the leaf to remove any thorny bits. This makes opening the leaf easier. Then, use a sharp knife to slice the leaf into two parts. This will reveal the clear, sticky gel inside.
Remove the gel
With the leaf open, lightly scoop the gel into a clean bowl using the edge of a spoon. Get as much gel as possible without pressing too hard into the leaf. Once the gel has been extracted, toss the leaf.
Store the gel
On average, one aloe vera leaf makes about 2 tablespoons of pure, edible gel. Ideally, the gel should be used the same day you cut open the aloe vera leaf. However, gel stored in an airtight container can last in the refrigerator up to a week. For best results, use refrigerated gel within three days. For a longer shelf life, store the gel in the freezer for up to six months.
How to make aloe vera juice
To make aloe vera juice, you only need a blender and (if desired) something to pair the gel with.
Blend the gel
Scoop the gel into a blender and blend it until it takes on a frothy, liquid consistency. This should take only a few seconds or so. If a blender isn’t available, use a whisk instead.
Add fruit juice or water
Pour about a cup or so of cold water into the blender and turn it on until the contents are mixed well. Since aloe vera gel has a naturally bitter taste, you may want to add sugar or another sweetener to make the beverage more palatable. Also, fresh juice instead of water can be used. Aloe vera pairs well with citrus fruits, but it’s also a healthy addition to any fruit or vegetable smoothie.
Serve and enjoy
Pour the aloe vera juice into a cup and enjoy it cold.
Additional uses for aloe vera
Many people drink aloe vera juice for health benefits, but the gel can also be used directly on skin or hair. Or you can get it as a supplement.
Hair treatment: Massage the gel that has been extracted from the aloe vera leaf directly into wet hair. Let it sit for 15-30 minutes before shampooing and washing it out. Doing so two or three times a week may stimulate hair growth and contribute to volume.
Skincare: Apply the gel directly to your skin to help heal burns, treat cuts and alleviate minor irritations or bug bites. Alternatively, use it on your hands or face as a natural moisturizer. Aloe vera's antibacterial and antiviral properties also make it a great defense against harmful bacteria and common viruses. Consider buying sunscreen with aloe vera, ointment or gel.
Supplement: Aloe vera is commonly sold as a capsule or gel extract. Gel extracts can be mixed in with other foods or beverages for a quick nutritional boost. Or an aloe vera capsule can be taken to supplement a daily vitamin intake.
Benefits of aloe vera juice
Drinking aloe vera juice daily has multiple health benefits. According to research, it can:
- Boost metabolism and aid in weight loss.
- Alleviate symptoms of itchy, dry skin or burns.
- Flush out toxins.
- Relieve acid reflux or heartburn.
- Act as a natural laxative.
- Promote healthy liver function.
- Hydrate the skin and body.
Plus, you can drink it any time of day or night, alone or with food. However, drinking too much aloe vera juice can lead to an imbalance in electrolytes. In general, drink around 8 ounces or so of the juice a day to maximize its health benefits.
