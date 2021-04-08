13 of the tastiest alcoholic drinks to make with a blender

Cocktails you can make in a blender
When the sun's shining and you're enjoying some downtime, there's nothing quite like sipping on an ice-cold blended cocktail. You might have tried these types of drinks at a bar but making them on your own is a new experience.
We've listed some of the tastiest alcoholic drinks made with a blender, which are perfect for summer get-togethers on the patio. What's more, they're pretty much foolproof — simply add all the ingredients to a blender, blitz them and pour.
Best alcoholic drinks made with a blender
Classic frozen margarita
You can't go too far wrong with a classic frozen margarita with its zingy lime flavor. For a single margarita, blend 1 cup of ice with 1.5 ounces of tequila, 1 ounce of lime juice, 0.5 ounces of triple sec and 2 ounces of sour mix. Serve in a margarita glass.
Frozen peach bellini
The perfect drink to enjoy with brunch on a warm day, this drink feels classy and tastes amazing. To make one frozen peach bellini, you'll need 0.5 cups of fresh or frozen peaches (you'll get a thicker consistency if you use frozen), 0.5 cups of ice, 3 ounces of sparkling wine, 1 ounce of peach schnapps and the juice from half a lemon. Blend the ingredients until smooth and serve.
Campari slush
The complex bitterness of a Campari is perfect for those who don't necessarily like overly sweet, one-note frozen cocktails. To make enough for four drinks, you'll need 6 cups of ice, 0.5 cups of Campari and .25 cups each of gin, simple syrup, lemon juice and orange juice. Then all you need to do is blend all the ingredients together in a blender powerful enough to crush ice, such as the Blendtec Classic 570.
Frozen strawberry daiquiri
One of the most popular frozen drinks in cocktail bars across the globe, this drink is surprisingly easy to make. Simply blend three or four large fresh strawberries, 1 cup of ice, 2 ounces of light rum, 0.5 ounces of fresh lime juice and 1 ounce of simple syrup. This makes one drink, but you can easily scale up to please a group.
Melon coconut cocktail
We love how this cocktail combines the fresh flavor of cantaloupe melon with the creaminess of coconut milk for a rich yet refreshing frozen cocktail. To make enough for four, blend together the flesh of a medium cantaloupe melon, 0.5 cups of coconut milk, 0.5 cups of tequila, .25 cups of midori (or more tequila if you don't have it), .25 cups of agave nectar and .25 cups of fresh lime juice.
Strawberry frosé
A frosé is a frozen rosé cocktail, which is ideal for wine lovers. This recipe adds fresh strawberries into the mix. To make roughly six servings, blend a full bottle of rosé with 8 cups of ice, .25 cups of vodka, 4 cups of fresh strawberries and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. It's likely you'll need to blend this in two batches.
Frozen gin fizz
To make a frozen gin fizz, you'll need to blend together 1 cup of ice cubes, 3 ounces of a high-quality gin, the juice of half a lemon and 1.5 teaspoons of confectioners' sugar. Once blended, pour into a glass and top off with some soda water for a bit of fizz.
Fresh fruit piña colada
Using fresh pineapple instead of pineapple juice really ups your piña colada game. You can either blend it with ice for a slushie consistency or pour it over ice for a more traditional piña colada. To make four drinks, blend 1.5 cups of freshly chopped pineapple, 2 tablespoons of fresh lime juice and agave nectar and 0.5 cups of full fat coconut milk and white rum. Add 2 cups of ice cubes for a frozen piña colada.
Frozen peach mule
The sweetness of fresh peaches in this drink pairs well with the smooth oakiness of bourbon and the zing of ginger beer. To make two servings, blend together 3 ounces of bourbon, 3 ounces of fresh peaches (pits removed and roughly chopped), 6 ounces of fiery ginger beer, 1 ounce of fresh lime juice and 1.5 cups of ice. Garnish with sprigs of fresh mint and slices of lime.
Prosecco slushie
Prosecco fans will love this frozen drink, and even the usual prosecco averse are likely to enjoy it. To make enough for four, blend 2 cups of any prosecco of your choice, 0.5 cups of vodka, .25 cups of lime juice and 1.5 cups of fresh strawberries. Pour into four glasses and garnish with fresh mint.
Batida
A popular Brazilian cocktail that's made using cachaça, which is a common spirit in Brazil. If you haven't tried this spirit before and are unsure which to buy, Leblon Cachaça is a good choice. To make a batida, you need 2 ounces of cachaça, 0.5 cups of ice, 1 ounce of passion fruit syrup and 0.5 ounces of coconut milk and lime juice. Combine these ingredients in a blender and blitz until smooth.
Frozen coconut mojito
A richer and sweeter take on the classic lime mojito, this drink makes the most of coconut milk to bring you a beverage that's creamy yet refreshing. To make enough for four frozen coconut mojitos, blend 6 ounces of white rum with 2 cups of canned coconut milk, the juice of two limes, 0.5 cups of mint leaves, 2 cups of ice and 0.5 cups of simple syrup. Add more ice if needed to reach your desired consistency.
Frozen watermelon cocktail
The watermelon in this cocktail results in a highly refreshing drink, perfect for sipping outside on a hot day. To make this cocktail, simply blitz the following ingredients in a blender: 2 ounces of vodka, 1.5 cups of chopped watermelon, 0.5 teaspoons of grenadine and 0.5 cups of ice.
Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
