How to slow cook a roast in the oven

Making an oven roast
If you’re wondering what to serve for a holiday dinner, you can’t go wrong with a classic roast. Roasts are impressive on the table and serve a crowd easily with a minimum of fuss. Even if you’re cooking for only yourself, a single slow cook can set you up with roast beef sandwiches for a week.
Roasting a pricey or large cut of meat can be intimidating, especially if you've never done it before, but it's pretty painless with a little advance planning and an accurate meat thermometer.
Why slow cook a roast?
Generally, a “roast” refers to a large cut of beef, pork or lamb cooked whole, then sliced into individual portions before serving. In this article, we’ll focus on beef roasts, since “roast” most commonly refers to beef.
The larger a piece of meat, the more it benefits from slow cooking. This is because there’s a fairly narrow temperature window for meat to be tender when you bite into it, but not tough or dry — 140 to 153 degrees.
If you have a thin pork chop or fish filet, you can cook it over high heat on the stovetop, but a larger piece of meat needs to be cooked slowly to remain juicy and tender.
How to shop for cuts of beef
The first step to a great roast is at the butcher counter. A good butcher can help you select the right cut, can trim or tie meat for you and give cooking advice. Don’t be afraid to ask the butcher for these things — they’re usually happy to help.
How big a roast do I need?
Think about how many people you’re serving and your budget. Those two factors dictate the cut of beef you buy. Butchers advise allowing at least a half-pound (eight ounces) per person for boneless roasts and at least one pound (16 ounces) per person for bone-in roasts.
If your dreams of serving prime rib to your extended family are crushed once you see the price tag, not to worry. You can make a flavorful and tender roast to please your crowd with an inexpensive cut; all you need is to use the right cooking method and equipment.
Best cooking methods for a roast
Tender and expensive cuts like these are usually browned quickly over high heat, then finished in a low-temperature oven to finish cooking.
- Standing rib roast (11 to 17 pounds): Also known as prime rib, the standing rib is the most dramatic of all roasts with three to seven ribs sitting up tall. It's usually grilled or seared in a large skillet, then finished in a low-heat oven in a roasting pan with a sturdy rack.
- Rolled rib roast: This cut is the same as a standing rib roast with ribs removed but rolled and tied with string. This is also called "trussing" a roast.
- Rib eye: A rib eye is the eye of prime rib cut away from the bone with a protective layer of fat also known as the "fat cap".
Tougher, less expensive cuts are best braised, meaning they're slowly cooked in liquid until the connective tissue breaks down and the meat is tender, usually in a Dutch oven.
- Chuck roast: This is a flavorful but tough cut from the shoulder often ground for hamburger. It's a classic choice for pot roast.
- Eye of round: Also known as a boneless rump roast, the eye of round is lean and tough. It's perfect for roasting low and slow and roast beef sandwiches.
- Beef brisket: Brisket is a powerful example of the magic of braising. This tough cut from the cow's breast becomes meltingly tender when cooked low and slow in flavorful liquid.
How to prepare your roast
Pans and equipment
Once you get your roast home, assess the pans you have. The best option is the tool designed specifically for the job — a roasting pan with a rack that suspends the roast a few inches away from the bottom of the pan, allowing juices to collect for your gravy later and keeping your meat from sticking to the bottom. A sturdy rack is essential for the heavier bone-in roasts.
If you don't have the storage space to dedicate to a roasting pan, most smaller roasts (three to five pounds) can fit into a 9 x 13-inch casserole/cake pan with a wire cooling rack (or even risers made of crushed foil) set inside it. This Chicago Metallic Jelly Roll Pan Set includes an aptly sized cookie sheet and cooling rack.
You can also use a deep skillet like a chef's pan or a Lodge cast iron skillet, just be sure whatever you use has an oven-safe handle.
If you want to make a stewed roast like classic Yankee pot roast or beef brisket, you'll need a deeper pan that allows room for the root vegetables and liquid. A good Dutch oven is perfect for this, not to mention roast chicken and sourdough bread.
Finally, you'll need an accurate meat thermometer. This is a must, especially if you're a newbie.
When cooking a roast for the first time, you might be nervous about the low oven temperature. If you're concerned, pick up an inexpensive oven thermometer and keep it inside your oven. It's common for home ovens to run hot or cold by 50 degrees or more. The good news is it's usually off by a consistent number, so you can adjust the temperature dial accordingly and be set.
Seasoning and flavors
Before going into the oven, your roast will need to be seasoned. Pick your favorite recipe or flavors. Many recipes use whole or slivered garlic cloves (which can be tucked into rolled roasts for extra flavor), salt, pepper and oil.
How to cook your roast
Cook briefly at high heat, then finish cooking low and slow
Searing means browning the outside of the meat to create a beautiful and flavorful crust. This can be done on the stovetop in a skillet or in the oven. An easy method for most roasts is to start the oven at a high temperature until the roast browns and then turn it way down to cook the roast through.
Check your recipe or look up guidelines for the cut of beef you’re using, but for most roasts, this will take between one and two hours.
How do I know if my roast is done cooking?
Toward the end of the cooking time, take the meat’s internal temperature to check for doneness. While experienced cooks and restaurant chefs often use just the look and feel of the meat, it’s wise to use a meat thermometer.
Even after meat is taken out of the hot oven, the residual heat will continue cooking it for several minutes. If you want to avoid overcooking a beautiful beef roast, a thermometer is your friend.
Refer to your recipe and food safety guidelines. Generally, you should pull your roast out when the internal temperature (with the probe inserted into the deepest section but not touching a bone) reaches 125 to 135 degrees.
Tent with foil and rest before slicing
If there’s a single most common tip from professional butchers, it’s this: let your meat rest before slicing into it.
The juices in the meat redistribute as the roast rests so they flow into your mouth when eating instead of onto the serving platter or all over the cutting board.
While a steak might only need five to 10 minutes of resting, a roast should be rested at least 15 to 30 minutes.
Some braised dishes like a classic beef brisket are actually more flavorful and easier to slice when made the day before serving.
