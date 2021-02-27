How to make watermelon juice

Making juice from watermelons
Biting into a juicy, fresh watermelon is one of the greatest joys in the summertime. A favorite with kids and adults, it’s a fantastic side dish for a night out on the patio when you’re making some burgers on the grill. Unfortunately, what often happens when you slice up a watermelon is that everyone enjoys a piece or two, and you’re left with most of a melon and no more guests.
Read on for tips on how to turn your watermelon into watermelon juice — a perfect base for smoothies and cocktails, a colorful way to make ice and ice pops and a delightfully refreshing summer drink all on its own.
Why watermelon juice is good for you
Hydrating
Watermelon juice is super hydrating since it’s mostly water, making it very refreshing on a hot day and far more flavorful than water. Because watermelon is a fairly sweet fruit, you don’t need to add any extra sweetener to your watermelon juice, keeping it healthy and low-calorie. If you leave the pulp in, watermelon juice is also a decent way to get some extra fiber, which can aid your digestion and keep you fuller longer than drinking plain water.
Vitamins
Watermelon is a good source of vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium. These vitamins help you fight off disease, which is beneficial during the summer months when we tend to be more social. These vitamins can also make your hair and skin healthier. Healthline says that watermelon can also help prevent sunburn, which is another summer bonus.
Antioxidants
Watermelon is full of antioxidants, such as lycopene, which keep you healthy overall, prevent disease and reduce inflammation in your body.
How to choose a good watermelon
Your watermelon juice’s flavor depends on the quality of the watermelon. A fresh, locally grown watermelon from your farmer’s market will likely be the most flavorful, but watermelon purchased at the grocery store during the summer months will also be delicious.
Healthline says there are a few secrets to picking a good watermelon. Look for a hard rind that doesn't give when you push it. The rind should be thick; you shouldn't be able to push through it with your fingernail. Give the melon a good thump. If it sounds hollow, it's not a good melon.
The look of a melon can give you some clues as to its worthiness as well. Look for a symmetrical shape without any irregular bumps or lumps, dents or cuts. Look at the bottom of the watermelon where it used to be attached to the vine; the more yellow the spot around the vine stump, the riper and sweeter the watermelon will be. A white spot is not yet ready. Lift the watermelon. A healthy watermelon is full of juice and will seem overly heavy.
How to juice a watermelon
Unlike other kinds of juice, making watermelon juice is not all that intuitive without a few tools. Remember you can only use the inside of the watermelon; the rind isn’t edible, even when you blend it. Scoop the pink “meat” of the watermelon with a spoon or cut it free with a knife. Discard the rind.
Of course, one of the easiest ways to juice a watermelon is to put the pink fruit from the inside of the watermelon in the blender either by itself or along with mint, ice, other fruit or leafy greens. Make juice or a smoothie with the touch of a button.
You can also follow the same procedure but with a juicer. Both a blender and a juicer create a smooth, silky texture that keeps all the liquid of the fruit and gives you a condensed product. If it's too pulpy or not as thin as you'd like, pour it through a strainer or colander and discard the seeds and pulp.
How to use watermelon juice
Storage
Watermelon juice is just fine on its own, but a squirt of lime or lemon juice cuts the flavor a bit and can help with storage. Keep watermelon juice covered and store it in the refrigerator for up to four days.
You can blend a combination of ingredients or just the watermelon and freeze the juice in freezer-safe storage containers or ice cube trays. Then, either thaw or melt the juice to enjoy later or blend it frozen to make a tasty, healthy ice treat or blended cocktail.
Serving
Use an interesting ice mold to create ice cubes for summer cocktails (shaken or stirred). For the kids, freeze watermelon juice into ice pop molds for a healthy surprise on the next hot day.
Sometimes watermelon juice will separate when it sits in a pitcher or beverage dispenser for a while. If this happens, just stir it up before you serve, or add in some tequila and pour straight from the blender into festive margarita glasses.
Use the juice for your next summer get-together and serve it virgin or with alcohol. Consider scraping out a watermelon before the party, juicing it, and then mixing a fun drink with the juice and serving it straight out of the watermelon's shell. Use a watermelon tapper to create a fun keg out of the watermelon rind.
