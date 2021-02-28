Tips for making French toast
French toast is one of the classic comfort foods of the Western world. Sometimes called “eggy bread,” it is as the name implies: bread soaked in an egg-and-milk mixture to create a custard-like texture with a brown, caramelized crust on the outside.
A Sunday-brunch favorite, French toast is a fantastic meal. Make it more balanced by topping it with fruit or go all out and pile on the whipped cream. Some restaurants stuff the French toast with custard or fruit compote, and there are even savory variations on the meal. No matter how you enjoy French toast, it is one of the most joy-inducing foods on the planet. The simple ingredients and straightforward preparation make it one of the easiest and most successful recipes to try at home. Below, we share tips on how to do it just right.
How to make French toast at home
You don’t have to be a culinary genius to make French toast yourself. Even home-cook novices can tackle this recipe. In France, they call it “pain perdu,” which translates to “lost bread” because the recipe is good for using old bread that is perhaps too stale for a sandwich. While you can use older bread, and it’s true that stale bread will be less likely to fall apart in the liquid mixture, the best French toast comes from the best bread, so feel free to get creative with whatever kind of carb you want to try for this recipe. Some brands even offer seasonal “French toast bread” with cinnamon or orange glaze. As long as the bread is somewhat sturdy and can hold its shape, you’re ready for a yummy breakfast.
Ingredients for making French toast
- Liquid: milk (or non-dairy substitute) or half-and-half
- Eggs: 2 eggs per cup of liquid
- Butter for the pan
- Syrup for serving
Tools for making French toast
Cooking French toast
On the stove
The benefit to making French toast on the stove is that you can achieve that crisp, caramelized crust. Depending on the size of your pan, you can make several pieces at once, but the downside to this recipe is that it takes a while to cook it all if you’re feeding a crowd, and there is more room for error when cooking on the stove top.
Instructions
- Combine milk, eggs and optional salt or flavoring in a bowl and whisk until smooth.
- Butter a flat cast iron skillet or nonstick griddle.
- Heat the griddle or skillet on medium. When the butter is foamy, turn the griddle down to medium/low.
- Using tongs, a fork or your hands, dip a piece of bread in the liquid mixture and coat on both sides.
- Place the bread on the skillet or griddle and let cook undisturbed for a couple of minutes.
- Check the bread and, when it is brown and slightly caramelized, use the spatula to flip the bread. Try to only flip and cook each side once.
- Once both sides are cooked, transfer to a plate.
- Repeat the steps until all the bread is cooked.
- Top with fruit, powdered sugar and/or syrup and serve warm.
In the oven
Making French toast in the oven is not the traditional way, but it is a good option if you’re able to do all the prep the night before. Then, when you wake up, you can simply preheat the oven and pop the whole batch in.
This option can be a favorite on Christmas morning. Cook the French toast while you open presents and have breakfast ready to go when you’re done. You can also make it with your kids at night before they have a sleepover and be ready in the morning for when the gang gets up, famished from a night of staying up way too late. Depending on your bread and the oven, you may need to play around with what works best in this recipe so that the custardy texture of the bread is to your liking. Oven-baked French toast is softer than on the stove, so it is more casserole-like. You can use whole slices of bread or break up the pieces to create a bread-pudding texture.
Instructions
- Butter a baking sheet or casserole dish.
- Lay bread on the baking sheet in two rows.
- Combine milk, eggs and optional salt or flavoring in a bowl and whisk until smooth.
- Pour liquid over bread.
- Optional: sprinkle cinnamon and sugar over the bread.
- Cover and refrigerate several hours or overnight.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown.
- Serve warm with syrup, fruit and/or powdered sugar.
