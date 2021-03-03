Make your own apple juice
Standard store-bought apple juice made from concentrate can't hold a candle to freshly made apple juice. While you can find some juices that are close to fresh in some stores, they're extremely pricey. So, why spend a fortune or settle for subpar apple juice when you can easily make your own?
If you have a juicer, making your own apple juice is extremely simple, but you can also make apple juice with a blender or even with no specialist equipment, just a pot and a strainer. We'll go through each method below, and you'll soon be sipping delicious apple juice.
How to make apple juice with a juicer
Making apple juice with a juicer is the easiest way. You can use either a basic centrifugal juicer, such as the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juicer, or a masticating "slow juicer," such as the Kuvings Wide-Mouth Slow Juicer. Both work well, but masticating juicers tend to preserve more of the nutrients in the apples, make juice without foam and generally produce better tasting juice.
Chop your apples
Before you get started you may need to chop your apples. Some juicers have chutes large enough to accommodate a full apple, which makes juicing quicker and easier. If you decide to go the chopping route, it's up to you whether you peel and core your apples. Depending on your juicer, you may get a smoother and tastier finished product if you do so. When juicing apples without peeling them, it's essential you thoroughly wash the apples first.
Juice
Once your apples are prepared, it's time to juice them. The exact method for juicing varies depending on your juicer, but you generally switch it on and feed the apples into the chute, making sure you have a jug or glass in place to catch the juice as it pours out. Most juicers are fairly straightforward to operate, but if in doubt, consult the instruction manual.
How to make apple juice with a blender
If you don't own a juicer but have a blender, this is a reasonable alternative for making apple juice. Since you need to add some water to the mix to blend the apples, the resulting apple juice may taste slightly watered down. You can solve this by using a high-powered blender, such as the Vitamix Ascent 2500 Series, which will be able to blend your apples into juice with little added water.
Prepare the apples
When making apple juice with a blender, peel and core them before adding them to the blender. This will give you smoother results and a better flavor since you won't end up with flecks of skin and tiny, grainy pieces of apple seed in your finished juice. Chop the apples at least into quarters, but if your blender isn't all that powerful, it's best to cut them into even smaller chunks.
Add water
Depending on how powerful your blender is, you're likely to need some water to process the apples into juice. Basic blenders will need roughly a cup of water added for every four apples you're using. With mid-range blenders, around half a cup of water for every four apples should do the trick, while a top-of-the-line blender only needs around a quarter cup of water per four apples.
Blend
Blend your apples and water together until the mixture looks as smooth as possible. It won't appear completely smooth because the fibrous pulp of the apples isn't yet separated out. This can take anywhere from 45 seconds to a few minutes, depending on your blender.
Strain
Use a fine-mesh strainer to strain the pulp out of the juice, giving you a smoother finished product. For even better results, line the strainer with cheesecloth — you can then pick up the pulp in the cheesecloth and squeeze it out. This gives you both a smoother juice and a better yield.
How to make apple juice without a juicer or blender
Don't have a juicer or a blender? Don't worry — you can still make apple juice. Making apple juice without a blender or strainer is slightly more involved, as you must cook the apples. You might also notice the flavor is slightly different from what you're used to due to the cooking of the apples, though it still tastes good.
Prepare the apples
To make apple juice without the help of either a juicer or blender, you must peel and core them. You should also cut the apples into fairly small half-inch chunks, so they'll cook quicker.
Cook the apples
Put the apples in a saucepan and add enough water to only just cover them. The more water you add, the more diluted the juice will be, so don't overdo it. If you realize the juice tastes too strong once you've cooked and strained the apples, it's easy enough to add more water to dilute the flavor, but you can't take water away once added. Cook the apples for around 20 to 25 minutes until they're extremely soft and mushy.
Strain
Allow the cooked apples to cool slightly before pouring them through a fine-mesh strainer into a jug or bowl. Use the back of a spoon to press and mash the apples so the juice will go through to the waiting container below, while the pulp will stay in the strainer. If your juice seems too pulpy, straining it for a second time will help. To avoid the pulp going to waste, you can blend it to turn it into applesauce, adding sugar and cinnamon to taste if desired.
How to store fresh apple juice
However you make your apple juice, the storage instructions are the same — assuming you don't drink it all in one sitting. Store your fresh apple juice in the fridge, preferably in a lidded container to prevent it from being tainted by other foods in the fridge. It will stay fresh for three to five days.
Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews.
