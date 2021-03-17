How to cook steak

The best ways to cook steak
If you love steak, chances are you’re a regular at your local steakhouse. But steakhouses aren’t the only option.
Whether you prefer to grill outdoors or the no-fuss oven-baked method, you don’t need a professional chef to get tender, juicy steak. In fact, there are certain techniques to cooking steak that can be practiced from home.
With these techniques and tips, you’ll be cooking steak like a pro in no time.
What you’ll need to cook steak
As with anything else, a few things are needed to get started. Keep in mind that the method used to cook steak will determine the needed equipment.
Cast-iron pan
These skillets are great for searing, baking, frying or sauteing steak because it retains heat and allows steak to cook evenly. A pre-seasoned cast-iron skillet is best because it can last for years with proper care.
Sous vide cooker
Designed for precision cooking, the sous vide cooker takes the guesswork out of cooking steak. With this machine, steak can be cooked that's as tender as a person wishes it to be. Plus, the sous vide cooker is highly versatile, and can be used to make anything from meat and fish to yogurt. We love this stainless steel option for its sleek design and efficient heating.
Grill
Grilled steak is a classic method ideal for bringing out a steak's natural flavors. Any type of grill will work, but a quality charcoal grill is best for achieving that smoky, authentic flavor. If you love grilled steak but want something more convenient, consider this indoor electric grill instead.
Tongs
Meat thermometer
Anyone who cooks meat should have a meat thermometer. It provides an accurate read on the meat's internal temperature, in order to know if it's done to a particular preference. This is especially useful when cooking medium-rare or rare steak.
Steak knives
High-quality steak knives are designed to cleanly separate meat from the bone, making them perfect for anything from steak to chicken.
Aluminum foil
Even after removing steak from the heat, it continues to cook internally for a few minutes. This is called the “resting period.” Wrapping the steak in foil ensures it keeps cooking in its own juices, which makes it more tender.
Rimmed baking sheet
A nonstick rimmed baking sheet should withstand the pressure in the oven without warping, making it effective for cooking steak evenly. It's also versatile and can be used for anything from other meats to baked goods.
Best methods to cook steak
Here are five great ways to cook steak at home.
Grilled steak
Turn on the grill and let it heat to 450 degrees. Put canola oil and the seasoning of your choice on both sides of the steak. Then lay it on the grill using tongs. Cook it for three to five minutes on each side or until the internal temperature is five degrees below the desired doneness. Remove the steak from the grill, wrap it in foil, and let it rest for a few minutes before serving. Make sure the grill stays at a consistently high temperature while cooking.
Best cuts of steak: short loin, ribeye, New York strip, T-bone, and tenderloin
Pan-fried steak
Pour about a teaspoon of canola oil, vegetable oil or butter into a cast-iron or heavy-duty nonstick skillet. Next, turn on the burner to medium-high heat and wait for the skillet to get hot enough to steam. Place seasoned steak in the pan and cook it for three to five minutes on each side or until done. Remove from heat and wrap the steak in foil to rest for a few minutes. Then serve.
Best cuts of steak: Boneless rib-eye, New York strip
Reverse seared steak
Preheat the oven to a low temperature (200 to 275 degrees). Season the steak and place it on a rimmed baking sheet for 45 to 60 minutes, or until its internal temperature is 15 degrees below your desired temperature. Then, sear the steak on a hot grill or skillet on each side for about a minute. As an alternative to the oven, you can use the cooler side of a grill to slow-cook the steak. The result is a crisp, golden-brown crust with tender meat.
Slow-cooked steak keeps more of its natural juices and cooks evenly, while offering more flexibility in cooking time than other methods.
Best cuts of steak: Rib-eye or any thick steak
Sous vide
The sous vide cooking process is gentle and precise. Set the machine to your desired final temperature. While the water bath heats up, season your steak and put it in a vacuum-sealed bag. Seal it completely so that the meat sinks in the water. Leave it until it’s done.
Remove the steak from the water using a pair of tongs. To give it a great crust, sear it in a lightly oiled, hot cast-iron skillet for one to two minutes on each side. Flip it every 30 seconds to avoid overheating. Make sure you sear the edges as well. You don’t need to let the steak rest.
Best cuts of steak: Rib-eye, T-bone, filet mignon or anything with great marbling
Oven-baked steak
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Then, season and sear your steak in a hot skillet for a few minutes on each side. Wrap the steak in foil and bake it on a baking sheet until the internal temperature is five degrees below the preferred doneness or about 10 minutes. Remove it from the oven and let it rest for a few more minutes. Unwrap and serve.
Best cuts of steak: Rib-eye, sirloin, filet mignon, T-bone
Levels of doneness for steak
Steak’s internal temperatures range based on your desired level of doneness.
Rare: 125 degrees
Medium rare: 135 degrees
Medium: 145 degrees (USDA-recommended)
Medium well: 150 degrees
Well done: 160 degrees
Remember to stop cooking the steak when it’s five degrees below your preferred temperature because it will continue to cook as it rests.
Pro tips on cooking steak
Here are some final tips on cooking mouthwatering steak.
- You can cook pretty much any cut of steak, but make sure it's 1 1/2 to 2 inches thick for a tender, juicy result and great crust. Thinner cuts can be broiled for 15 to 20 minutes instead.
- Sear your steak for added texture, color and flavor.
- Before cooking steak, leave it out for 30 minutes to reach room temperature.
- Look for steak with great marbling (natural fat) for the best results.
Now that you know the techniques to cook the perfect steak, try experimenting with different cuts and seasoning.
