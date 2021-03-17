Oven-cooked bacon recipe
One of the best ways to eat bacon is straight out of the oven. The great thing about this method is that it’s convenient and easy, so you’ll be able to enjoy your bacon without having to spend a lot of time in the kitchen. Below, we’ll cover everything you need to get started.
What you’ll need to bake bacon
You only need a few things to cook bacon in the oven:
Rimmed baking sheet: These provide structural support and prevent warping. A standard non-stick cooking sheet will also work.
Wire cooling rack: Bacon tends to be greasy, so consider using a wire cooling rack along with your baking sheet. This way, the grease will fall into the pan below instead of staying on the bacon. This cooling rack by Ultra Cuisine is also great for baking a variety of other items.
Aluminum foil: Not only does foil ensure bacon cooks evenly across, but it also collects any mess, which makes cleanup easier.
Food thermometer: Though optional, a meat thermometer is handy for making sure the bacon is thoroughly cooked.
Bacon: Any flavor and cut of bacon will work, so choose your favorite.
How to cook bacon in the oven
Thaw out bacon
If your bacon is frozen, let it thaw before cooking. You can either leave it in the fridge until it thaws, or you can submerge it in its sealed package in cold water for around 30 minutes. Alternatively, you can use running water until the bacon is no longer frozen.
Prepare the baking tray
Line an ungreased baking tray with foil. Then, lay the bacon out over the foil evenly without any overlap. To catch more of the grease, place the bacon on a wire cooling rack over the foil-covered tray. This will also give the bacon a nice crispy texture.
Set the temperature
While each recipe is different, temperatures for oven-baked bacon range from 375 to 450 degrees. When in doubt, set your oven to 400 degrees and check it every eight minutes or so for doneness. You can preheat your oven, but if you want a leaner, saltier flavor, put the bacon into the oven before turning on the heat.
Cook the bacon
Oven-baked bacon can take anywhere from 16 to 20 minutes to cook. For thinner strips, you can leave it until it’s done. For a thicker cut, flip the bacon halfway through cooking.
Check the internal temperature
You can usually tell if bacon is done by its color. Cooked bacon tends to be golden or dark brown, while undercooked bacon is lighter with hints of pink or white (fat). However, gauging by sight alone has its risks, as undercooked bacon may lead to foodborne illness. To prevent this, insert a food thermometer into the thickest strip. If the bacon is done, its internal temperature will be between 145 and 150 degrees. If you don’t have a cooking thermometer or aren’t sure, leave the bacon in the oven a few extra minutes. Otherwise, remove it from the oven.
Drain the bacon grease
If you didn’t use a rack for the grease, transfer the bacon to a large plate lined with paper towels. Use more paper towels to gently pat the bacon and absorb as much grease as possible.
Serve and enjoy!
Eat the bacon right away or once it cools. Keep in mind that as it cools, it will become slightly crispier as well.
