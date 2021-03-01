How long to cook a roast in a slow cooker

Before putting your roast in the slow cooker, you need to sear it on all sides to lock in the juices and begin rendering the fat. Before searing, generously season with salt and pepper. You can add other spices and herbs, like rosemary sprigs, in the slow cooker along with the roast for extra flavor. Vegetables are also great to put in the slow cooker - they’re great as a side with roast, but they also help infuse your roast with flavor as they cook. Great vegetables to add are potatoes, carrots, onion and celery.