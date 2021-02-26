Essential kitchen equipment for Whole30

What cooking tools do you need for Whole30?
Whether this is your 10th round of Whole30 or you’re trying the program out for the first time, having a few essential pieces of cooking equipment on hand is one of the best things you can do to ensure success.
In all likelihood, the meals you’ll prepare during a month of Whole30 will look a little different from your normal menus. Instead of going in blind, plan ahead and pick up a few useful pieces of cooking equipment that will make meals during the month a little easier.
What is Whole30?
First, the basics. Whole30 is a 30-day program with strict and explicit rules about what you can and cannot eat. For example, Whole30 puts a kibosh on added sugars (including artificial sweeteners), alcohol, grains, legumes, soy and dairy. You’re also not permitted to indulge in baked goods or other treats, even if they’re made with Whole30-approved ingredients.
The goal of the program is to help reset your palate away from a reliance on processed foods and sweets to change your long-term eating habits for the better. While many people experience weight loss during Whole30, the program actually forbids using a scale or taking body measurements for the full 30 days.
What can you eat during Whole30?
While there are many restrictions for those doing the Whole30 program, there are plenty of good foods you can eat. Some Whole30-approved ingredients include:
- Clarified butter: Also known as ghee, this is the only form of dairy allowed on the program.
- Coconut aminos: This soy-free source of umami replaces soy sauce in many Whole30 recipes.
- Some legumes: While beans and lentils are out of the question, you can eat green beans and most varieties of green peas.
- Fruit juice: This is the one natural sweetener allowed on the program.
You can expect most of your meals on Whole 30 to rely on plenty of colorful vegetables, lean meat, seafood, eggs and dried spices for flavor.
Must-have cooking equipment for Whole30
The first step to prepare for Whole30 is to clear out your fridge and pantry of off-limits ingredients. and if eating in a Whole30-style is totally new to you, you may also need to add some equipment and approved ingredients to your kitchen.
Here are the pieces of cooking equipment that will help make your Whole30 experience easier and tastier.
Microwave-safe glass storage containers
Chances are you’re going to be cooking more than usual during Whole30. Meal prepping can save you from having to spend hours in the kitchen every day.
Make a big batch of your favorite Whole30-approved lunch over the weekend and divide it between microwave-safe glass storage containers to store in your fridge. Then, when mid-day hunger strikes, simply pop one of the containers in the microwave and enjoy a warm and satisfying lunch.
Our favorite Rubbermaid Glass Storage Container set includes a range of sizes for entrees, sides, sauces, and dressings. If you're doing Whole30 with others in the same household, you may prefer this set of extra-large glass food storage containers from Razab HomeGoods.
Baking sheets
A high-quality baking sheet will become your best friend during Whole30. You can make easy one-pan meals with plenty of vegetables and lean protein and minimal clean-up. Two is better than one, especially for big-batch cooking, which is why we love this set of two half sheet pans from Nordic Ware.
While you're at it, do yourself a favor and pick up a box of pre-cut parchment paper pan liners to protect your baking sheets and make clean up seamless. If you plan to keep up the sheet pan dinners after Whole30 ends, a set of silicone, reusable, non-stick baking mats from Amazon Basics is a more sustainable option.
Salad spinner
No, you won’t have to subsist on salad during your Whole30 days. However, adding greens to more of your meals is a great way to boost your nutrient intake and overall food volume without grains or legumes.
Our favorite salad spinner from OXO Good Grips is an easy-to-use, dishwasher-safe option that doubles as a salad bowl for serving. Smaller households may prefer the more compact (and easier to store) Progressive salad spinner.
A quality knife and cutting board
When you’re filling your fridge for Whole30, you’ll probably bring home a haul of fresh vegetables. Which means a fair amount of chopping is in your future. You’ll need two important tools for this job: a quality chef’s knife and a reliable cutting board.
Our all-around favorite chef's knife from J.A. Henckels is a good size for most hands and can make quick work of any of your chopping needs, from veggies to meat and more. If you're looking to make an investment in a higher-end chef's knife that will last long after your 30 days of meals, we recommend this high-carbon stainless steel knife from Wüsthof.
Aside from skipping the dishwasher, the best way to take care of your kitchen knife is to always use a soft cutting surface. We recommend wood for its durability. In particular, this maple wood reversible cutting board from John Boos has plenty of space for big cutting projects.
For a lighter-weight cutting board option, this set of three colorful mats from Joseph Joseph is dishwasher safe and helps keep fresh ingredients away from raw meat or seafood to avoid contamination.
Spiral slicer
Pasta is out of play during Whole30. However, you can replace the grains with fresh spiralized vegetables to your heart's content. Buying pre-cut vegetable noodles at the grocery store can get expensive quickly, so a countertop spiral slicer may become your new go-to kitchen tool during Whole30.
Our favorite spiral cutter is the classic Spiralizer, which has seven sturdy blades for slicing everything from soft zucchini to hearty winter squash. It also doubles as a mandolin slicer for paper-thin vegetable chips.
If you're short on storage space, the handheld SpiraLife spiralizer from Lifestyle Dynamics is a great option for single-person households.
The bottom line
Whole30 can feel like a big lifestyle change. Instead of getting overwhelmed by your new, limited food options, make things easier with a few key pieces of kitchen equipment that will make the month fly by. Plus, you’ll be able to use these tools long after your 30 days conclude.
