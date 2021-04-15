The best stemless wine glass

For those who want a more versatile and durable alternative to traditional wine glasses, stemless options offer convenience while still enhancing the type of wine within. While they lack a stem that can offer a bit of elegance, such glasses are sturdier and tend to last longer and are often preferred for those in busier households where accidents can happen.
We love the Riedel O Wine Tumbler, which sacrifices a stem but doesn't sacrifice quality. While these are better for reds, there are plenty of other choices available for different wines, occasions and budgets. We have everything you need to know.
What to know before you buy stemless wine glasses
Benefits and drawbacks
Without a stem, wine glasses are often sturdier and less likely to tip over and break. While they may still shatter, the lower center of gravity makes spilling and falling less of a risk. As the stem does not affect the taste or aroma of wine, stemless glasses still cater to different wine varietals.
However, stemless wine glasses more easily show off fingerprints since there is no stem to hold. They are less ornate, and for some, lack an aesthetic or sophistication that may be preferred for certain occasions.
Type
There are a few different types of stemless wine glasses, with different shapes to enhance different kinds of wine. The Burgundy glass, also known as the aroma collector, features a wide bowl and wide rim for accentuating lighter reds and oaked chardonnay. The Bordeaux or oversized glass is best for big and bold reds that require the smoothing out of tannins.
A white wine glass caters to most whites with a slender rim and average bowl, keeping the wine cooler and preserving the delicate floral and fruity notes. Universal wine glasses, meanwhile, are meant to cater to most types of wine. They are average in size and shape, and while they won’t necessarily ruin any varietal, they may not help some grow or blossom either. Lastly, for those who prefer sparkling wine, tall and slender stemless flutes are options as well.
Material
Most stemless wine glasses are made from either standard glass or crystal. While standard glass is cheaper, it’s also thicker, which means it can interfere in the taste of the wine. Crystal glass comes at a higher price, but it can be made much thinner to better enjoy flavors.
Some stemless wine glasses may be made of plastic, which offers a safer alternative for drinking outdoors, or stainless steel, a durable and more industrial material that provides a modern aesthetic.
Stemless wine glasses features
Usage
The lack of a stem means the wine glasses can be used for other drinks. They may be appropriate for certain cocktails and mixed drinks, as well plenty of non-alcoholic drinks, like juice, soda or simply water.
Color and design
Plastic and standard stemless glasses may be of the novelty variety, with unique color designs or even slogans on the bowl. It may alter how the wine looks in the glass, but it won’t affect the taste. However, these tend to be cheaper and best reserved for inexpensive, casual wines, though they are popular gifts.
Stemless wine glasses cost
Most stemless wine glasses come in sets of two or four and will cost between $15 and $30. The material and number included will influence the price.
Stemless wine glasses FAQ
How do I wash my stemless wine glasses?
A. Without a stem, the glasses are easier to wash and will be safer within a dishwasher. If washing by hand, use warm water and soap to clean inside and out. Still, excess pressure can crack or shatter the glass, especially with crystal glass, so care is still recommended.
Why is the right type of glass important?
A. Wine glasses are differently shaped to accommodate the various prominent features of wine. Some wines are high in tannin while others are aromatic: The right glass caters to such traits and flavors to make the drink more enjoyable. Sparkling wine, for example, would lose its effervescence quickly if used in a wide-rimmed wine glass, which is why it's served in a narrow flute.
Which stemless wine glasses should I get?
Best of the best stemless wine glasses
Riedel O Wine Tumbler: available at Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy's
Our take: Fine crystal set from a leading name in glassware best suited for popular red wines.
What we like: Thin crystal creates a lightweight glass that doesn't affect taste. Oversized model ideal for cabs and bold reds. Dishwasher safe.
What we dislike: Expensive and fragile.
Best bang for your buck stemless wine glasses
JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses: available at Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond
Our take: Budget-friendly set of smaller-sized universal wine glasses for the casual wine drinker.
What we like: Simple and elegant glasses; shatter-resistant and dishwasher safe. Easy to store. The wide bowl and thin rim cater to most types of wine.
What we dislike: Smaller size may not benefit bold red wines.
Honorable mention stemless wine glass
Libbey Stemless Wine Glasses: available at Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond
Our take: An affordable and diverse set of glasses ideal for entertaining and casual occasions.
What we like: Set includes six red and six white wine glasses. Terrific value. Glass shape caters to most varietals. Resists chipping. Easy to wash.
What we dislike: Fragile. Some reports of defects.
