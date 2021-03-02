The best Samsung smart refrigerator

At its most basic, the kitchen refrigerator stores food and preserves food freshness. However, design innovation and technological advancement have drastically increased the potential of fridges, with high-end models serving as connected smart devices and hubs of information.
Samsung is among the leaders in smart home appliances, and their line of fridges is designed to make shopping, cooking and even scheduling and organizing much easier. We love their 26.5-Cubic-Foot Three-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub model, but it's just one of many viable smart fridges they sell. Our guide has everything you need to know about what Samsung smart fridges offer and how they can change your lifestyle.
What to know before you buy a Samsung smart refrigerator
Style
Samsung’s smart fridges come in three different types. Side-by-side are generally smaller to mid-range in size, with a freezer on one half and the fridge portion on the other. French doors are popular though pricey, as they feature two doors on the upper portion that open to the fridge, and a pull-out freezer door on the bottom. A variation on this style is the 4-Door Flex, where there’s an additional pull-out drawer that can be adjusted for freezing or cooling as you desire.
Size
Smart fridges cater to medium and larger households, with the smallest option around 22 cubic feet and the biggest at about 28 cubic feet. As such, these appliances may not be the most useful for single people or couples who don’t cook frequently.
Family Hub
The Family Hub feature sets Samsung’s smart fridges apart from the rest. It’s best thought of like a smart tablet that’s integrated into the door of the fridge, from where you can touch the screen to access various apps, media, and content. You can connect to other Samsung smart devices, monitor their status and even control them remotely.
Among the apps are those useful for cooking and shopping, like Grubhub and Instacart, and others for recipes as well. It also boasts entertainment apps like Spotify and Pandora, in addition to social media platforms.
Finish
All models are made from stainless steel, but they offer various finishes from which to choose. The least expensive option is basic silver, though black and Tuscan are increasingly common for those going for a specific aesthetic. Tuscan is a new trend that has a brown, earthy tone.
FlexZone
FlexZone is a trademarked feature of the drawer that can toggle between cooling and freezing. It offers convenience and versatility that may be welcome for those who shop in large quantities. Note that changing from one setting to another will take a few hours.
Similarly, most models feature humidity-controlled crispers to better preserve fruits and vegetables and may include a deli drawer for sliced meats and a dairy center for butter or yogurt.
Item identification
With built-in cameras on the interior of the fridge, the unit can identify and log what you have so you can more easily prepare for grocery shopping. Keep in mind that the technology is still relatively new, so some items may be not tagged accurately, but it’s likely to improve over time.
Samsung smart refrigerator prices
Most smart fridges by Samsung cost at least $2,000, with price increasing alongside size, features, style and finish.
Samsung smart refrigerator FAQ
Q. Are Samsung smart refrigerators compatible with iOS?
A. You can connect your Apple product, be it an iPhone or iPad, to the smart fridge, though you will not be able to screen mirror — this is only accessible through Samsung devices. Samsung refrigerators use Bixby and SmartThings apps.
Q. How do I clean the fridge?
A. It's recommended to clean your fridge interior at least once a month, removing all the items and soaking bins and shelves. Thoroughly wash, rinse and dry before returning the pieces. Most Samsung smart fridges are smudge- and fingerprint-resistant, so the outside shouldn't require much more than a simple wipedown with a cloth a few times a year.
Which Samsung smart refrigerator should I get?
Our take: Impressive French-door fridge that offers modern aesthetics and function to any active kitchen.
What we like: Connect to the versatile, customizable Family Hub via Bluetooth or WiFi, or control by voice. Includes large, diverse interior storage and outer water and ice dispensers. Black finish resists smudges.
What we dislike: Expensive investment.
Best bang for your buck: Samsung 26.7-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Family Hub
Our take: Smart fridge that sacrifices style and extras for increased size and lower cost.
What we like: Appliance that's easy to set up and maintain; features Family Hub to access apps and information; includes WiFi connectivity. Good price.
What we dislike: Lacks the style and aesthetics of higher-end models.
Our take: A medium-size smart fridge that offers all the versatility and customization smart, lively kitchens may seek.
What we like: Interior boasts a variety of storage options, like humidity-controlled crispers and gallon door bins. Connect via Bluetooth or WiFi. Includes external ice and water dispensers.
What we dislike: Expensive, especially considering the size.
Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
