Affordable espresso machines

A trip to the local coffee house once or even twice a day for a café latte, fancy, frothy, cappuccino, or other delicious espresso drink is one of life’s pleasures. It has become part of a daily routine that people everywhere enjoy. However, each beverage’s cost is not insignificant, and sometimes a visit just does not fit into a busy schedule.
Making your own espresso at home is a reasonable alternative, and you don’t have to spend a small fortune on an espresso machine to create your preferred café drink.
Below is an overview of espresso machines for the home as well as our picks for the best inexpensive espresso machines, which are capable of making a delicious shot, nearly as rich and creamy as the espressos served at your favorite coffee shop.
How do espresso machines work?
Espresso is a concentrated form of coffee that uses a brewing method of Italian origin. Espresso machines force nearly boiling water at nine to 10 bars of atmospheric pressure through finely ground, tightly packed coffee grounds. The result is a thick, flavorful shot of coffee that is often sipped with sugar, but more frequently combined with steamed milk for a delicious espresso drink.
Espresso machines are typically more expensive than other types of coffee equipment because of the intricate design. Here’s a quick look at the essential parts that make the machine work.
Pump
The espresso-making process begins with the water, drawn from a small reservoir with a built-in filter. In most home espresso machines, the water pressure is increased using an electric vibration pump that only creates pressure when a shot is pulled.
Boiler
Water enters the boiler for heating. While most professional and expensive home espresso machines have a double-boiler system, one dedicated to brewing and the other for steam, less expensive machines often use a single boiler for both functions.
The consistency of water temperature directly impacts the extraction rate, therefore, the taste of the shot. Many espresso machines now employ proportional-integral-derivative controllers or digital temperature controls to maintain optimal boiler temperatures.
Grouphead and portafilter
The grouphead is the final distribution point of the espresso-making process, consisting of a channel that moves water from the boiler to the portafilter, a pressure switch to regulate boiler pressure and a portafilter lock. This is where the hot pressurized water contacts the puck of coffee residing in the portafilter.
While expensive espresso machines such as the Gaggia Anima produce consistent results even when used by the novice barista, a delicious espresso can also be made with high-quality coffee beans and a less costly machine.
Types of espresso machines
Several different types of machines are available for making espresso, but four styles are the most common.
Manual espresso machine
A favorite of the espresso purist who values total control over the brewing process, manual machines are usually piston-driven, requiring the barista to pump a lever to generate the pressure needed to pull a shot.
Semi-automatic espresso machine
One level up from the manual, the semi-automatic espresso machine generates pressure using a pump. Still, the barista is responsible for filling the portafilter, tamping the grinds to the right pressure, and regulating the quantity of water used. Like the manual machine, the coffee beans are usually ground in a separate grinder.
Fully automatic espresso machine
The one-touch operation of a fully automatic machine is ideal for users who simply want to push a button to generate a shot of espresso. These machines often include program options to tailor the outcome.
Super-automatic espresso machine
A step up from the fully automatic machine, the super-automatic machine is equipped with a built-in grinder that deposits the grounds into the brew group. It automatically handles every step of the brewing process, from grinding the beans according to user preference and inserting filtered water at the ideal pressure and temperature, to preparing a creamy milk froth.
The best cheap espresso machines
Extra power
Mr. Coffee Automatic Dual Shot Espresso Machine: $133 at Amazon
Our take: Like most home espresso machines costing three to four times as much, the Mr. Coffee machine is equipped with a powerful 15-bar pump system that supplies the right pressure to extract a dark, rich espresso.
What we like: A thermoblock heating system provides quick heating and consistent temperatures for ideal espresso brewing. A removable drip tray is easy to wash, keeping the brew space neat and clean.
What we dislike: The grouphead requires frequent cleaning to avoid clogging and degrading the quality of the extraction.
Longtime favorite
De'Longhi EC155 Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker: $119.99 at Amazon
Bottom line: De'Longhi has been making their EC155 model for more than 15 years, and it remains one of the best low-budget espresso machines available on today's market.
What we like: Makes a smooth, clear, great tasting espresso shot with no bitterness. The use of pods or coffee grounds gives this machine flexibility not available on other low-budget machines. The pump provides an ideal 15 bars of pressure, and the boiler is made of high-quality stainless steel. Easy to use for the novice barista.
What we dislike: The pump vibrations will move the coffee cup around unless it is held in place. The minimal clearance restricts the use of large cups.
Easiest to use
Hamilton Beach 40792 Espresso Maker: $109.85 at Amazon
Bottom line: With a portafilter that slides in easily without needing to twist it, this Hamilton Beach model is perfect for those who have arthritis or just prefer the simplest operation.
What we like: Creates excellent espresso beverages for a budget machine. Removable water reservoir for easy filling. Makes two cups of espresso at once or one large cup. The pump produces 15 bars of pressure. Easy-to-use milk frother. Compatible with E.S.E. pods or accepts coffee grounds.
What we dislike: Some reported that the milk frother doesn't have enough power to make the perfect foam. May not be able to fit all sizes of mugs.
Space-saving design
Bella Pro Series Espresso Machine: $59.99 at Best Buy
Bottom line: A good value for the casual espresso drinker, the machine produces a shot with a smooth crema comparable to other machines in the under $100 price category.
What we like: The Bella Pro is much smaller than most home espresso machines and significantly less expensive. Compact design consumes little counter space. The built-in steam wand lets you enjoy cappuccinos and lattes. A small carafe is included, eliminating the need for demitasse cups that fit under the portafilter.
What we dislike: The five-bar pump is less powerful than most espresso machines, meaning shots take a bit longer. Non-removable water reservoir.
Jeff Harper is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
