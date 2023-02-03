Mix it up: Bartender kits help you raise your cocktail game

There are over 485,000 professional bartenders in the United States. A bartender kit at home means you can have your favorite drink at home without having to belly up to the neighborhood bar. (BestReviews)

You don’t need to have a regular cocktail hour established before you look into stocking a home bar with a bartending kit. These come in handy for impromptu mocktails for the kids but are also helpful for exploring the world of mixology. Your bartender kit can be as simple or elaborate as you like. It all depends on which direction you’d like to take your home drink program.

When you're ready to dive all the way in and set up your home bar like a professional mixologist, the Kitessensu Cocktail Shaker Set is the one for you.

What to know before you buy a bartender kit

Type of cocktail shaker

The best bartender kit starts with a cocktail shaker. These are used to combine alcohol and mixers for a good healthy shake or a vigorous stir. There are three types to choose from.

Cobbler shakers: Cobbler shakers have three parts to them that make them a good choice for bars with limited space: the shaker body, a strainer and a cap.

Boston shaker: A Boston shaker is actually two vessels, with one that fits into the other.

French shaker: If your bar is a bit more upscale and you'd like some luxury, the French shaker resembles a Boston shaker but is a little more refined.

Capacity

When you are ready to progress beyond punch bowl drinks and into something more sophisticated, you might still need a larger capacity shaker. Shakers range between 18 and 28 ounces, but keep in mind you’ll need to account for ice and mixers.

At right around 24 ounces, the average shaker can mix two or three drinks at one time. If you’re mixing for one, though, a small shaker works best.

Material

Stainless steel and glass are the primary materials of most bartender kits, but they are also available in copper.

Stainless steel: Stainless steel bartending tools are classic, sturdy and rust-resistant. They can also be coated with a variety of finishes, so even if your tools are stainless steel you can still select rose gold or matte black finishes. Keep in mind that a stainless steel shaker becomes cold as you shake.

Glass: A glass cocktail shaker is refined and lovely to use, but it can be fragile. As you shake, condensation makes it slippery and can lead to disaster.

Copper: Pure copper tools are beautiful and luxurious, but they require specific care that may make them more challenging. If you like the look of copper without the maintenance, consider a copper finish over stainless steel.

Bartender kit features

Recipes

Newbie bartenders should look for a bartender kit that has recipes for cocktails and mocktails included. Experimentation is great, but it’s also good to know a few basics before you start.

Storage

Nothing is worse than a sideboard or counter cluttered with various bartending tools. The best kits have neat and tidy storage that looks attractive on the counter and takes up very little space. They come in a range of materials, but the most common are bamboo and metal.

Tools you need

Before you select the best bartender kit for you, consider what tools you need for the drinks you'd like to try. Some bartender kits are very elaborate, while others are just a shaker and a stirring spoon. Other tools you might enjoy using include:

Strainer

Muddler

Stirrer

Liquor pourers/spouts

Jiggers

Tongs

Straws

Whiskey stones

Smoking tools and wood

Wine key/corkscrew

Bartender kit cost

The price of a kit varies depending on the material of the kit, the storage option and what’s included. Expect to spend $30-$65.

Bartender kit FAQ

Is one shaker better than another for beginning mixologists?

A. Professional bartenders definitely have their own preferences, but beginners might want to stick with a cobbler-style shaker. This simple two-piece tool is easy to use and has fewer moving parts. simply add your ingredients to one end of the shaker, cover them with the other and shake away.

What cocktails are best for beginners to learn?

A. The best cocktail for beginners to learn is the one they most enjoy drinking. After that, there are a few cocktails to practice, including:

Dry martinis (stirred, not shaken)

(stirred, not shaken) Cuba libre

Screwdriver

Old-fashioned

Manhattan

Which bartender kit should I get?

Best of the best bartender kit

Kitessensu Cocktail Shaker Set: available at Amazon

Our take: This is an elegant, compact and complete bartender kit.

What we like: It has everything for a home bar, and then some. The lightweight bamboo stand holds a cobbler-style shaker, multiple liquor spouts, a strainer, two straws and a brush to clean them, a corkscrew, ice tongs, a long-handled mixing spoon, a double-sided jigger and a muddler. Log on to the website for recipes, and choose from three finishes. This also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What we dislike: Check carefully when you get your kit. Some people reported missing pieces.

Best bang for your buck bartender kit

Nuvantee Cocktail Shaker Set: available at Amazon

Our take: This simple set has everything you need to start mixing cocktails.

What we like: The Boston-style shaker has a built-in strainer. It comes with a double-sided jigger that measures 1 ounce on one end and a half-ounce on the other. It's made of durable, lightweight stainless steel. Recipes are available online.

What we dislike: Hold onto the cap when mixing. Some users report leaking or an insecure fit.

Honorable mention bartender kit

Kingrow Cocktail Shaker Set: available at Amazon

Our take: This budget bartender kit doesn't skimp on the tools.

What we like: It has 23 different tools for a complete home bar. It includes a cocktail shaker, spoon, straws, recipes, corkscrew and whiskey stones. Choose from four finishes (silver, black, gold, rose gold), and store everything in a sleek black acrylic holder.

What we dislike: The stand could be sturdier.

