The best air fryer for two people

Anybody who loves delicious fried foods like French fries, chicken tenders and onion rings knows how unhealthy those greasy treats can be. With an air fryer, you can enjoy those fried classics with little to no oil, so you can eat them with a little less guilt. An air fryer is also pretty versatile, though, allowing you to bake, roast and more. If you only cook for two people, you don’t want to buy an air fryer that’s too large for your needs, but you still want to make sure you get all the features you need.