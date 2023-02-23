Handy bottle drying racks that don’t take up too much space

Once baby bottles and accessories have dried, remove them for storage and dry any remaining water from the bottle drying rack to help prevent the growth of germs and mold. (BestReviews)

Sometimes all it takes is a basic item to simplify your life in little but important ways. When you’re an exhausted parent, a bottle drying rack falls into that category.

As the name implies, a bottle drying rack provides a designated area for freshly cleaned bottles, nipples and more to drip-dry for the next use. Each has valuable features for accomplishing this task, like the Munchkin Tidy Dry, which features bottle holders, vented shelves and an extendable bottom tray for holding numerous items while they dry.

What to know before you buy a bottle drying rack

Benefits of using a bottle drying rack

If you are a parent or caregiver of a baby, you know the frustrations of washing baby bottles and other small accessories. After they are thoroughly cleaned, it’s best to air-dry them. However, placing them on a towel on a counter or table can take up a lot of space and result in missing pieces. A bottle drying rack solves these problems by providing a compact and secure place to allow your baby’s feeding supplies to dry, so they are ready for the next mealtime.

What can I dry on a bottle drying rack?

In addition to bottles, a bottle drying rack is ideal for accessories, including rings, lids and nipples. However, you can also toss a bottle brush, teether, breast pump and parts, medicine droppers and pacifiers on the rack to dry.

As your little one starts eating baby food and drinking from a cup, you can also place small utensils and sippy cups on the rack. Keep in mind that it’s best to stick to placing items used for feeding on the rack to avoid spreading germs. Additionally, large items such as bowls and plates may take up too much space and trap water on the rack, which can also result in germ growth.

Designs that save space

Not only do bottle drying racks save room on a surface by keeping baby bottles and other items in one place, but they also help you maximize space. While small and mid-sized models are available, vertical models that keep items organized in an upright position also save space. Additionally, if you need a large drying rack, some models have components that fold or slide into the unit for storage.

Ventilation that promotes drying

For bottles and accessories to dry, air must get to them once they are placed on a drying rack. To promote this, well-made models have open designs with components such as shelves and trays with vents that allow air to move around the objects.

Bottle drying rack features

Tines

The tines on a bottle drying rack are the components over which bottles are placed for drying. A rack may have tines of one or various lengths.

Shelves

Some bottle drying racks have small, vented shelves. When offered, these components are designed to hold small items such as nipples, bottle rings, pacifiers and more.

Trays

The tray of a bottle rack comes in handy for placing various items and catching water as it drips during drying. Trays that fold or slide in and out offer the convenience of making cleanup easy and saving space when not in use.

Capacity

Bottle drying racks come in different sizes and can hold many bottles and other items. Larger racks with several shelves are ideal for consumers who need to dry items such as cups and breast pumps. On average, most quality racks can hold six to 10 bottles. The size you choose is a matter of preference and need.

Bottle drying rack cost

Bottle drying racks range in cost from about $12 to $35. Larger models with more features, such as folding designs and slide-out trays, fall on the higher end of the price scale.

Bottle drying rack FAQ

Why is it a good idea to air-dry baby bottles?

A. Allowing baby bottles and other mealtime accessories to air-dry cuts down on germs, as moisture left on these items can result in germ growth. Additionally, air-drying eliminates the transfer of germs from hands and dish towels.

What are bottle drying racks made of?

A. The majority of racks are made of plastic. For added peace of mind, look for one that's BPA-free. Metal and wood bottle drying racks are less common but are also available.

Which bottle drying rack should I get?

Best of the best bottle drying rack

Munchkin Tidy Dry: available at Amazon

Our take: Made by a top brand in baby products, the Tidy Dry earns our top spot for its useful features and spacious yet space-saving design.

What we like: This top-selling bottle drying rack is a favorite among parents for its large capacity, compact tiered structure and perfectly angled tines that allow for thorough drip-drying. The extendable tray is also a nice feature.

What we dislike: The build feels flimsy, so this rack isn't ideal for heavy bottles.

Best bang for your buck bottle drying rack

Dr. Brown’s Natural Flow Drying Rack: available at Amazon

Our take: If you are looking for a value-priced bottle drying rack with a thoughtful design, this is the one to buy.

What we like: It has a removable tray for catching water and a foldable design that saves space. Although affordable and compact, it holds lots of bottles and other items.

What we dislike: Some components, such as the tines, don't feel very strong.

Honorable mention bottle drying rack

Philips Avent Clean and Tidy Rack: available at Amazon

Our take: This is a practical bottle drying rack with a compact design and room for bottles and accessories.

What we like: Although it doesn't take up a lot of space, this rack holds up to eight bottles and a few other items. The drip tray can be removed to empty the water it catches.

What we dislike: It's somewhat flimsy. A few customers report that bottles take a while to dry.

