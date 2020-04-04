The best nursing pillow

Nursing your new baby is an incredibly meaningful bonding experience for you and your child. Unfortunately, breastfeeding usually has a learning curve, and it can be difficult to stay comfortable during the process. With a nursing pillow, though, your infant gets proper cushioning and support, which means your back, neck, shoulders, and arms don't bear the brunt of the work. Nursing pillows are available in an array of shapes, sizes, and designs, too, so you can find an option that's just right for you and your little one.