The correct ski length depends on your child's weight and height. If skis are too long, they're hard for children to control, but if they're too short, they sink into the snow and make it difficult to move. Most manufacturers provide a size chart to help you find skis of the right length or tell you the recommended age or weight range for a certain pair of skis. However, there's a simple way of finding skis of the correct length -- for beginners, skis should reach around chin level when held upright. For more experienced skiers, eyebrow-height skis are best.