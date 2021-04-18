The best outdoor games for kids

Spring has arrived, which means that children can head outside and soak up the sunshine. But if your children are complaining they are bored outside, it may be time to add a few games to your outdoor arsenal. Maybe they have had enough of playing tag or you don't have an outdoor space that easily accommodates a game of hide-and-seek. There are lots of other outdoor kids' games that children will love. These fun, outdoor games, which range from traditional to ultra-modern and from easy to somewhat difficult, will appeal not only to children but to adults, too. The only requirement is that they have a good time.