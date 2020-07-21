Can the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 help your small business? We put it to the test

After the initial setup and configuration of the fax and email settings, the printer and corresponding smart capabilities were very easy to use. We found that the shortcuts could be a real time-saver if an all-in-one is central to your process. For example, if you often scan to email or send documents to the cloud, you can set these up as one-touch smart tasks that consistently get the job done with minimal effort. We were able to print documents, photos, and copies, as well as email scanned documents and photos.