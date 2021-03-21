How to stop snoring

You're much more likely to snore if you sleep on your back than if you sleep on your front or side. So, if you're a back sleeper who snores, one of the first things you should attempt is changing your sleeping position. It can be tough to teach yourself to sleep in a different position to the one you're used to, but it's not a lost cause. Some people find that positioning a pillow behind the back or hugging a full body pillow or pregnancy pillow can help with maintaining a side sleeping position. If you want to try sleeping on your front, some people find it more comfortable with a relatively flat pillow under the stomach.