Everyone has dealt with a zipper that didn’t close as expected. Sluggish operation and quirky components can make it seem like you have no choice but try to find a pricey professional sewer to replace it or simply to toss the item. But there’s no reason to spend a lot on a repair bill or give up on your favorite jacket, bag, or pair of jeans, as many zipper problems are easy to repair once you determine the issue and invest in a few basic products.

Parts of a zipper

When attempting to fix a zipper that just isn’t working properly, it’s important to understand its components. Although a zipper is a fairly simple gadget, it’s made of several key parts that depend on each for the zipper to open and close effortlessly.

To understand how a zipper operates, first look at its foundation, called tape. This is the portion sewn into other material to secure the zipper in place. On top of the tape are the teeth, which serve as the tracks of the zipper. The slider is the part of the zipper that fits over the teeth and opens and closes them. A pull is attached to the slider and does precisely what its name implies — pulls the slider over the teeth for an opened or closed position. Finally, small objects called stops are positioned at both ends of the teeth to prevent the slider from slipping off track.

Types of common zipper issues

When a zipper isn’t operating as it should, the problem may be in one or several of the essential components. The fixes for issues that commonly affect zippers are often quite simple to perform. Below are zipper issues you may encounter, along with methods for correcting them.

The zipper doesn’t move smoothly or jams

Zippers that are sluggish when pulled or get stuck mid-way on the track are usually an easy fix. Take a cotton swab and dip it in lotion or vaseline. Rub it along the teeth and over the section where the zipper tends to jam. This provides lubrication that helps the slider move easily over the teeth.

The zipper tends to get off track

Occasionally, zippers dislodge from their tracks, making them impossible to open or close. Use pliers with small tips to grasp the teeth while you maneuver the slider back in place over the teeth for a quick fix.

The zipper isn’t angled correctly

This is another issue that prevents a zipper from operating precisely. To correct the angle, place a piece of string beside the pull and tie it. Work the track in place with one hand while pulling the slider with the string, moving it back and forth on the track until the angle is accurate.

The zipper’s track splits

When zipper teeth separate on both sides of the slider, the problem often appears to be unfixable. However, using pliers to tighten the slider where it comes in contact with the track will usually correct the split. After gently squeezing the pliers on both sides of the slider, maneuver the zipper back and forth over the track until the split is fixed.

While most sliders are made of metal, a few are constructed of plastic. Keep in mind that this hack won’t work on a plastic slider, as it can’t be shaped like most types of metal.

The zipper pull is missing

When a zipper’s pull has fallen off, it’s difficult to maneuver the slider. Fortunately, replacement zipper pulls are available and come in a wide selection of sizes and colors. Check your zipper before you buy, and be sure to choose one that’s similar in size for a good match and secure fit.

When it’s time to replace a zipper

Sometimes zippers wear out and can't be fixed. Missing teeth and damaged sliders are all signs you may need a new zipper. Installing a new zipper is fairly straightforward but requires a little sewing know-how. It's also easiest with a sewing machine. Whether you use a needle and thread or a machine, tutorials are available online to walk you through the zipper-replacing process.

