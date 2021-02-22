What are cordless vacuums best for?

Should you get a cordless vacuum?
When they first came out, cordless vacuums were somewhat of a novelty with poor battery life and less-than-stellar suction power. But today, thanks to improved battery technology, cordless vacuums can easily run long enough to clean your whole house and do so to a decent standard.
You might be wondering what cordless vacuums do that corded vacuums can't, and whether they're right for you. Can you clean your home effectively with a cordless vacuum alone? Where do they exceed expectations and where do they falter? Read on to find out.
Why do you need a cordless vacuum?
There was a time when cordless vacuums were only suitable for spot cleaning, quick cleans in between your main vacuuming days, and cleaning areas without power sockets. Cordless vacuums are still great for those types of cleaning, but cordless-vacuum technology has improved so much you can use your cordless vacuum the same way you would use a corded vacuum. That said, cordless vacuums are perfect for vacuuming cars, sheds, and other exterior areas without power sockets. They're also great for vacuuming large homes where you'd need to unplug and switch power outlets multiple times while vacuuming.
Advantages of cordless vacuums
Freedom to roam
You can wander anywhere with a cordless vacuum, throwing off the restrictive yoke of the power cord. For those of us who find vacuuming an unwelcome chore, unplugging and moving power sockets when you run out of cord is enough to relegate vacuuming to the bottom of the to-do list. The whole process is much smoother and practically effortless when you have a cordless vacuum, getting the job done quicker and easier. Not to mention that you can take your cordless vacuum outside to vacuum your car, into a shed or summer house, or anywhere else you don't have a power socket.
Lightweight
Cordless vacuums tend to be more lightweight than their corded counterparts. This is ideal for anyone who finds standard vacuum cleaners too heavy and unwieldy to deal with on a regular basis. Not only does their lightweight design make cordless vacuums easier to wrangle out of the closet and carry upstairs, it's also far easier to maneuver them, making the vacuuming process less of a hassle.
Relatively quiet
Cordless vacuums are still far from silent, but they're significantly quieter than comparable corded models. This is great for those who want to vacuum without disturbing other household members or scaring the pets.
Disadvantages of cordless vacuums
Finite run time
Although some cordless vacuums can run for around an hour on a single charge, they still have a finite run time. Therefore, you might find yourself running out of power before you're done vacuuming, especially if you're doing a deep clean or have a cordless vacuum with subpar battery life. You can work around this with some models by buying spare vacuum battery packs that you can switch out when one runs out of juice. This is only possible on cordless vacuums where the battery pack is removable rather than built-in.
Smaller dust cup capacity
Since cordless vacuums tend to be compact and lightweight, this means there's less room inside the vacuum for the dust cup. The smaller dust cup capacity means you'll probably need to empty it before you've finished cleaning your whole home, particularly if you've left it a while between vacuuming sessions and extra dirt and dust has accumulated.
Cordless vacuum features
Run time
The run time of a cordless vacuum can range anywhere from 15 minutes to 60 minutes. If you want to clean your whole home in one go with your cordless vacuum, we'd recommend choosing a model with at least a 25-minute run time, or longer if you have a large home.
Crevice tools
Crevice tools are vital for getting into those crevices, nooks and crannies, and cleaning your stairs properly. These tools are important to have, especially if you intend to use your cordless vacuum as your only vacuum.
Folding design
Some cordless vacuums have a folding design to make them easier to store. In some models, you can also use the folding element to reach further under furnishings for a more thorough clean.
Charging dock
Your cordless vacuum may come with a charging dock that you simply fit your vacuum into when you're done cleaning to keep it charged ready for the next time you need it.
Adjustable brush roll
If you have both carpets and hard floors, make sure your chosen cordless vacuum has an adjustable brush roll that can easily switch between a lowered position for carpets and a raised position for hard floors.
Power boost mode
Your cordless vacuum may have a power boost button you can use when you need some extra suction power.
Our favorite cordless vacuums
If you've decided to buy a cordless vacuum, here are some at the top of our list:
- The Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is one of our all-time favorites, with powerful suction that can tackle pet hair and other pet messes.
- We also love the Samsung Jet 90 Cordless Vacuum with its excellent cleaning performance and 60-minute run time.
- Those on a smaller budget might prefer the BISSELL Adapt Ion Pet, which is great for quick cleans. Alternatively, the Shark Rocket Pet Pro is an excellent mid-range option.
Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Latest Consumer Reviews
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.