The best UV shoe sanitizer of 2020

The primary concern with using a UV shoe sanitizer is safety. The reason it's so important that the sanitizer fits fully inside of a shoe is because you don't want to be able to see any light while the unit is working -- UV light can damage skin and eyes. While most models don't have any safety overrides other than an on/off switch, some higher-priced UV shoe sanitizers don't turn on until they're fully inside of a shoe. If you'd like this extra layer of safety, you might have to look hard to find it, but it does exist.