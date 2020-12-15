The best tablecloth

It goes without saying that you need to choose the right size tablecloth for your table and the occasion. You don't want a tablecloth that leaves some of your bare table poking out, nor do you want a floor-length tablecloth for casual use. Think about how many inches of overhang you want — this is usually between three and six inches on each side for casual dining and between eight and 16 inches on each side for formal affairs. Once you're decided on your overhang, add double the overhang for each side to the diameter of your table or both its length and width to find what size tablecloth you require.