The best serger of 2020

While it may seem like there's an overwhelming degree of variety between sergers, if you break them down to examine just a few key features, it can help you better understand what to look for. For example, one of the most obvious differences between sergers is the number of threads the machine can use; most often, this ranges from 2 to 5. To get main overlock stitches, you need a model with 3/4 thread stitch ability. Adding 2 gives you the ability to create a wider variety of stitches, such as a 2-thread rolled hem. If you want the best, ready-to-wear stitch (a 3-thread overlocked edge with 2-thread chain stitch), you need 5-stitch thread ability.