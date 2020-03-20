The best portable washing machine

All washing machines work on the principle of removing dirt from clothing through agitation. A standard machine will often have a central agitator inside one or two watertight drums. These drums help force the water and detergent through the clothing as well as contain the load during a spin cycle. Some portable electric machines also have two drums and an agitator, but there could also be a single drum and a separate chamber for spinning. Manual models often have a single drum that agitates clothes as it spins, then rinses them as a separate function. The clothes may not spin out as dry as they would in a standard machine, but the spinning process can be repeated several times.