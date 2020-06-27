The best plant-based laundry detergent

Just as a non-meat diet plan can be described as vegan or vegetarian, there is a difference between "vegan" and "plant-derived" laundry detergents. A vegan laundry detergent does not contain animal-based surfactants or detergents, such as beef tallow, but it does not necessarily contain plant-based products, either. The main takeaway from vegan laundry detergent formulas is that they are cruelty-free, meaning the components have never been tested on animals. The ingredient list on the package may still include petrochemicals and minerals. Vegan laundry detergents are not always considered environmentally friendly, but they are safe alternatives to chemical-based brands.