The best natural all-purpose cleaner

Harsh cleaners can be tough on your hands and sinuses, making cleaning even less pleasant than it is already. If you're looking for a gentler yet effective formula, consider making the switch to a natural all-purpose cleaner.
Unlike regular cleaners, these formulas use natural alternatives like baking soda, essential oils, or plant-derived ingredients. They're much safer to use around kids and pets, and they're often eco-friendly, too. Best of all, you don't need to spend big bucks on natural all-purpose cleaners anymore -- their rise in popularity means they've become more affordable.
Before you begin your next deep clean, check out our buying guide. It rounds up our top recommendations, including our favorite, Puracy's Natural All-Purpose Cleaner, whose formula is free of ammonia, petrochemicals, and bleach.
Considerations when choosing natural all-purpose cleaners
VOCs
VOCs are volatile organic compounds, which can react with other pollutants in the air, making them harmful to inhale. VOCs are found in harsh cleaners like paint strippers, aerosol sprays, and wood cleaners, just to name a few. Natural all-purpose cleaners forego these ingredients by utilizing baking soda, vinegar, or borax in their formulas instead.
Antibacterial
Some natural all-purpose cleaners are also antibacterial, including those made with vinegar. These are effective at reducing the overall presence of bacteria; however, some people are concerned whether antibacterial formulas cause bacteria and microbes to become resistant.
Scented vs. unscented
One of the many perks of natural all-purpose cleaners is their scent, which is either non-existent or light and pleasant. Those that are unscented many have mild, unobtrusive clinical smells, though they're in no way overpowering like harsher chemical formulas. Scented cleaners often use essential oils or natural extracts like lavender, lemon, or grapefruit.
Features
What's left out of natural all-purpose cleaners
"Natural" is a bit of a blanket term when it comes to cleaning products, though it usually refers to formulas that don't use harsh chemical-based ingredients. It's common for cleaners in the natural category to be free of parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, dyes, synthetic fragrances, petrochemicals, and sulfates.
Vegan formulas
Vegan formulas are made without animal byproducts and are usually cruelty-free. They're plant-based and free of dyes, fragrances, toxic chemicals, and synthetic ingredients. Many vegan formulas are biodegradable and packaged in recycled bottles.
Method of application
Natural all-purpose cleaners vary when it comes to method of application. Concentrated formulas need to be diluted prior to application, while you can spray others directly onto surfaces. As far as the type of sponge or cloth, many cleaners in this category do well with microfiber cloths and regular cellulose sponges.
Prices
Budget-friendly formulas cost $5 and below, though they're only good for light surface cleaning. Mid-range cleaners priced between $5 to $15 are better at handling tough stains like soap scum. The most expensive formulas run $15 or more, though they're usually in this price range since they're sold in bulk quantities.
FAQ
Q. I love my natural all-purpose cleaner, but not the residue it leaves. How do I remove it?
A. Cleaners that leave residue may require another step for cleaning -- wiping things down with a damp rag. This works in most cases, but if the formula repels water, it isn't particularly effective. If residue persists even with wet or dry wiping, it might be time to consider another formula.
Q. How do I know if a natural all-purpose cleaner is safe for pets?
A. Cleaners often advertise on their packaging whether they're pet-safe, but it's not required to be listed. For more information regarding the formula, reach out to the manufacturer to inquire about their testing methods to assure safety.
Natural all-purpose cleaners we recommend
Best of the best: Puracy's Natural All-Purpose Cleaner
Our take: Superior results from a doctor-tested formula that is hypoallergenic and cruelty-free.
What we like: Made in the USA, nontoxic, and biodegradable. Capable of removing sticky residue and makeup stains.
What we dislike: Not the best choice for deep-set stains.
Best bang for your buck: Better Life's Natural All-Purpose Cleaner
Our take: Affordable VOC-free formula that's safe to use around pets and kids.
What we like: Unscented and 100% plant-derived. Free of SLS, parabens, petroleum solvents, and dyes.
What we dislike: May leave a residue on some surfaces, especially tile or linoleum.
Our take: Formula is 80% plant-derived and leaves a clean, shiny finish on surfaces.
What we like: Pleasant lavender scent. Free of irritants like dyes, phthalates, and parabens.
What we dislike: Occasional packaging issues that result in leaked product in shipping.
