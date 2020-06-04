The best mattress

A. The position in which you sleep will influence which mattress firmness feels comfortable to you, so bear this in mind while buying, particularly if you're unsure about the degree of firmness you prefer. A medium mattress is the best option for side-sleepers. A too-firm mattress puts too much pressure on the arm and hip you're lying on, and a too-soft mattress doesn't provide enough support. A medium-firm to firm mattress is best for back-sleepers to provide ample support to the lower back. Stomach-sleepers need to have enough support so the abdomen doesn't sink too far into the mattress to throw the spine of alignment, so medium to medium-firm is ideal.