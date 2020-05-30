The best flame light bulb

By simply changing the lighting of any space, you can dramatically alter the mood and ambience, creating an environment that may be intimate, lively, calming, or invigorating. Flame light bulbs are a popular choice to use inside and outdoors. Meant to duplicate the look and feel of a real flame, they provide a lasting, often flickering warm glow, ideal for romantic evenings, cozy dinners, or warm summer nights on a patio. Our guide will detail what flame light bulbs offer, and what they don't, and highlight a few recommended options, including our favorite, Hudson Lighting's LED Upside Down Flame Effect Light Bulb.