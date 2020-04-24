The best Comcast modem

If you think of the internet like a freeway, you get an idea of why speeds can vary so greatly, based on the age and physical condition of the road, the number of lanes, the time of day and thus the amount of traffic on the road at any given time, and so on. As a result, the actual download and upload speeds to which you subscribe will almost certainly be somewhat lower than the maximum advertised speed. On the upside, buying a Comcast modem may boost your network performance much closer to the advertised speed you're paying for.