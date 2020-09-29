The best clothes steamer of 2020

Of course, buying the right clothes steamer boils down to assessing the features you need most. Quick-heating steamers are recommended if time is a concern. If you intend to steam a large volume of garments in a single sitting, it's best to invest in clothes steamers with a variety of steam temperatures. It's also important to consider the continuous steam time, which is affected by tank size as well as temperature settings. Most handheld steamers last for approximately 25 minutes, while standing steamers may last up to 90 minutes.