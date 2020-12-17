The best ceiling fan with lights

There are a number of different types of bulbs a ceiling fan may have. Some may have small sockets and feature a more narrow design (candelabra), some may accept standard size light bulbs, and others may have the light built directly into the unit. When choosing a ceiling fan with lights, make sure the shape and style of the bulbs meets your aesthetic needs. Also, it’s important to choose a ceiling fan with lights that are bright enough to illuminate the room — ceiling fans often aren't designed to be the only light in a room, so they typically aren't very bright.